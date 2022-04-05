ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diss The Chef: Paula Patton Punished Profusely On Social Media Over Improperly Prepared Poultry In Fried Chicken Tutorial

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

SMH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435YeX_0f026mwJ00
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

A video that actress Paula Patton released last month sharing her mom’s special fried chicken recipe blew up on social media Monday after a TikToker reshared it and reacted to it.

46-year-old Paula paid tribute to her mother ahead of sharing her fried chicken recipe, calling her one of her “greatest blessings here on earth” as she shared a gallery of photos tributed to the matriarch.

So sweet!

Paula Patton Gets Knocked For Sharing Her Mother’s Fried Chicken Recipe

On March 4th, Paul decided to pay homage to her mom by sharing a cooking tutorial of one of her famous dishes. Weeks later, TikTok user “Trackstar” reshared the clip that Paula posted criticizing Paula’s mother’s fried chicken recipe and it blew up on Twitter.

The TikTok user started by first knocking Paula’s method of washing her chicken pieces in water.

“Just cold water…that chicken ain’t clean. Where is the seasoning? Are you going to season it?”

As you can probably guess, the video progresses into the TikTok user figuratively frying Paula for frying her chicken while it was in its grease until her last steps.

Twitter Reacts To Paul Patton’s Fried Chicken Video

Reactions to Paula’s fried chicken tutorial blew up online with hundreds of Twitter users chiming in with jokes and critiques of her mom’s method.

“Paula Patton really thought that insurrectionist fried chicken was about to be slapping. Hate to see it,” Jemele Hill shared in observation.

Scroll down to see more reactions.

Do YOU think Paula’s fried chicken tutorial deserved this much backlash?

Comments / 52

paula sanders
1d ago

Soak raw chicken in salt water first thing. Season that yard bird up, flour it and deep fry that baby for about 10-15 minutes. And we be ready ta go!!!

Reply(10)
17
Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

I’ve said it before… I’ll say it again… one doesn’t need to share everything on social media…. When you do you open yourself up for, well situations such as this… 🤭🍗🍗🍗🤢🤢🤢

Reply(2)
20
Jesse Lynn
1d ago

She literally put the seasonings in the oil. I'm not a cook even I know you're not supposed to do that 🤣😂 so her oil got all black 🤣😂😁 honey you're beautiful and all but stay out of the kitchen 🤭

Reply
15
