Golf

Tiger Woods’ miraculous comeback at the Masters after near fatal car crash and remarkable win at Augusta in 2019

By Jon Boon
 1 day ago
TIGER WOODS is about to make his greatest comeback ever.

The five-time Masters winner has confirmed he is returning to Augusta - just 14 months after a horrific car crash saw him suffer horrendous leg injuries and left him wheelchair bound for three months.

Tiger Woods is about to make his greatest comeback ever Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEq0d_0f026kAr00
Tiger Woods is all smiles with his caddie at Augusta, where he's been practising Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt4Bx_0f026kAr00
Rory McIlroy shares a joke with Woods ahead of his comeback Credit: AP

On Monday, an incredible 60,000 spectators cheered him on as he stepped up his preparations ahead of Thursday's start.

cracking a smile on the course he was last victorious at back in 2019 as he shared a joke with Rory McIlroy.

"As of right now I feel like I'm going to play," he revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods was also asked if he can win the Masters for a sixth time and replied: "I do."

He added: "It is great to be back and to be able to feel the energy and the excitement again.

"Hopefully we are going to have a great week. I can hit it just fine. I have no qualms what I can do physically from a golf standpoint."

However, Woods did admit that he still finds long walks difficult.

"Walking is the hard part. 72 holes is a long road. It is a tough challenge and a challenge I am up for."

The 46-year-old appeared at the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie, 13, back in December.

And he managed a second-placed finish in the charity event that showed his desire to make a PGA Tour comeback and whether or not his body can hold up to the rigours of first class golf.

The journey he has taken to get this far is certainly miraculous, even for Woods' standards.

MAGICAL YEAR

It was only two years ago we were toasting Tiger at a Major again.

Fans cheered him on at Augusta as he clinched his fifth Masters title and ended an 11-year wait to claim his 15th Major.

The victory masked his shattered public image, after numerous affairs were exposed and his marriage to ex-wife Elin Nordegren ended.

While a painkiller addiction because of his troublesome back problems threatened to tarnish his reputation furthermore.

But, as he donned the famous green jacket, he tellingly revealed why he was so determined to complete an astonishing turnaround in his fortunes.

He said: "This game was taken away from me for a few years there. And I miss competing, I miss playing.

"Now I have an opportunity to do that again, and also to be able to share it with my kids.

"They don’t remember me enjoying the game of golf because all they remember is Daddy on the ground in pain.

"And so now golf brings me so much joy, they’re able to see that. And if it brings a smile to their faces, it brings a smile to my own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWf6B_0f026kAr00
In 2019 Woods wore the green jacket again after his miraculous Masters win Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KePNc_0f026kAr00
Woods toasts his major win with his kids Charlie and Sam and girlfriend Erica Herman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWABJ_0f026kAr00
Erica Herman has been dating Tiger since 2017 Credit: Splash News

Reminiscing about the moment to American newspaper USA Today, Woods was still bowled over by his achievement a year later.

He explained: "It’s crazy that somehow it all came together for one week, one magical week, and to have so many things go right that week, and that’s what you have to do in order to win an event.

"But to do it there, there’s so many little things that have to go right. I’ve been fortunate enough to have done it four previous times, but last year was just an amazing week."

Even Tiger's personal life seemed happy - with girlfriend Erica Herman joining in the celebrations with his sons Charlie and Sam.

She has been a constant on the course next him, since they began dating in 2017, and a positive influence on his golf.

CAR ACCIDENT

Tiger admitted that the Masters win had taken a lot out of him physically, mentally and emotionally.

But, what he needed for his next chapter, was courage and strength to get through his most testing time.

Last year, Woods was driving his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV on a Los Angeles road when it crashed into a tree and began rolling over.

The former world No1 was taken straight to hospital, where it was discovered he suffered significant injuries to his right leg.

He underwent emergency surgery - a rod was inserted to stabilise his tibia and femur bones.

A "combination of screws and pins" were also used to hold together the bones of his foot and ankle that were so badly damaged.

After three months in hospital, from being bed-bound to needing a wheelchair to cart himself around, Woods returned to his Jupiter Island mansion in Florida to recuperate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XA3oS_0f026kAr00
The car wreckage from Tiger Woods' incident shows how lucky he was to be alive Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYwEZ_0f026kAr00
Woods suffered significant injuries to his right leg and needed a major operation Credit: https://www.instagram.com/tigerwoods/
'LUCKY TO BE ALIVE'

Sitting in front of reporters and photographers, Woods opened up about the difficulties he faced as he recovered.

In a jovial mood, he joked: "I built a really nice house, but I didn't realise how big it was until you start putting crutches on.

"There were times where I had to take breaks, but I tell you there's a point in time where my triceps got pretty jacked, so that was a lot of fun."

He confessed he knew he was lucky to be alive, as he spoke of the surgeries he went through.

"Those operations were one thing, that's one level," said.

"Then you add the back, that's another level. And then with this right leg, that was … it's hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for the three months, just lay there and I was just looking forward to getting outside."

Woods added: "I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb."

While he couldn't commit to returning to Tour level, Woods expressed his wish to look towards the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZCyq_0f026kAr00
After three months in hospital, Woods continued to recuperate in his Jupiter Island mansion Credit: � www.splashnews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZFvk_0f026kAr00
Woods joked about the size of his house and how difficult it was to negotiate his way around Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jCmS_0f026kAr00
Although he's unsure if he'll return to his best for Tour level, Woods made a comeback at the PNC Championship Credit: Getty

"This year's been a year I would like to turn the page on," Woods divulged.

"It's been full of some tough memories and some tough times, but also some great times, too. But, again, it would be nice to turn the page."

You wouldn't put it past Tiger to deliver another emphatic comeback and another best seller.

