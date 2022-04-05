ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Power rankings: USA TODAY slots Bills at No. 3 overall

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9upb_0f021rMB00

If you take away the two teams that just faced off in the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills are the top-ranked team in USA TODAY’s latest power rankings.

Unfortunately we can’t do that, but a top-three slot for Buffalo behind the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, following free agency, is still high praise.

When the market opened, few teams in the NFL made more noise than the Bills. Landing All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller is clearly going to get some attention, but Buffalo’s deeper work in free agency was also touted.

Here’s how NFL analyst Nate Davis breaks down the Bills at No. 3 overall:

The shocking coup to land former Super Bowl MVP Miller was their offseason headline grabber. However several nice pickups with G Rodger Saffold and slot WR Jamison Crowder plus the return of CB Tre’Davious White from his ACL tear. This lineup looks decidedly superior to the one that barely came up short at Arrowhead Stadium two months ago.

Potentially the lone thing keeping the Bills behind the Rams and Bengals currently is their defensive secondary.

While Buffalo did have the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense last season, they have a big hole there now.

The Bills lost Levi Wallace via free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Losing a starter is never a good thing, but Buffalo will look to upgrade there and hope that will be another move that pushes them closer toward a Super Bowl berth.

Overall from USA TODAY’s last power rankings, the Bills did jump up one spot from fourth.

Regarding the AFC East, Buffalo edge out the entire division. The closest divisional foe was the New England Patriots (8), followed by the Miami Dolphins (21) and New York Jets (27).

Comments / 2

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Rodger Saffold
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Super Bowl Mvp Miller#Wr#Cb#Acl#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Usa Today
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reminded Of NFL Coach Monday Night

Football season is still several months away, but Erin Andrews was reminded of one of the best coaches in the NFL during this Monday’s national championship game between Kansas and North Carolina. During the first half of the game, Tracy Wolfson interviewed North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. He...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Here's how Colin Kaepernick reportedly almost became an NFL team's assistant coach in 2022

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is actively eyeing a return to football in 2022, throwing in front of NFL scouts at halftime of Michigan's spring game on Saturday. But there's an alternate reality where the 34-year-old signal-caller would've returned to the NFL this year -- as a coach. When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who helped spearhead Kaepernick's weekend workout, interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason, Kaepernick's name emerged during talks with Minnesota as a potential quarterbacks coach for the team, per ProFootballTalk.
NFL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Running Back Retires From NFL After 16 Seasons

One legendary NFL running back is ready to call it a career. Frank Gore recently announced that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Franciso 49ers and retire as a member of the team, per CBS Sports. Gore, 38, played for five different NFL teams but spent the majority of his career with the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy