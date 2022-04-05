ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Removed a Character From the New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, hyping the fact that tickets for the movie go on sale for the movie this Wednesday, April 7. In it, we get new looks at Strange’s conversation with Wanda Maximoff, and more of Strange, Wanda, and Wong’s fight with some...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Bruce Campbell Says "Pivotal" Marvel Cameo Might Have Been Cut From Doctor Strange 2

There's a vast multiverse of Marvel characters rumored to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but don't ask Bruce Campbell if he's one of them. Campbell has confirmed he filmed a cameo for his Evil Dead and Army of Darkness director Sam Raimi, making his first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Campbell popped up in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, cameoing as a ring announcer in 2002's Spider-Man, a snooty usher in 2004's Spider-Man 2, and a maître d' in 2007's Spider-Man 3. In a new interview, Campbell says he's unsure if his "pivotal" cameo makes the final cut of Doctor Strange 2:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Collider

New 'Doctor Strange 2' Image Confirms the Illuminati

A new image for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness circling on social media (via cosmic_marvel Twitter account) reveals that the Illuminati will be a part of the Master of the Mystic Arts' upcoming adventure. The image comes from Empire’s latest issue, and Collider can confirm that the Illuminati are indeed coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

Why Does Wanda Maximoff Have Her Accent Again In ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Ever since Wanda Maximoff — played with fiery confidence by Elizabeth Olsen — entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been trying to figure out why the heck she sometimes speaks in a thick accent, and sometimes she doesn’t. Some speculate that Wanda has simply adapted to life in the U.S. and therefore lost her accent over time, while others feel that she only abandons it to conceal her true identity.
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

Every Clue to ‘Moon Knight’s Hidden Third Identity

The following post contains some minor SPOILERS for the first two episodes of Moon Knight. The first two episodes of Moon Knight introduce the title character’s two different identities: Meek gift shop worker Steven Grant and ruthless mercenary Marc Spector. But did you realize there’s a third Moon Knight personality, and the show has already introduced it? And we’re not just talking about his Moon Knight persona either.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Doctor Strange#Marvel Cinematic Universe
Awesome 92.3

New Reality Series Helps People Prepare to Die

Death is a harsh reality for everyone. Streaming service Peacock has partnered with actress Amy Poehler to produce a reality series that follows people as they prepare to die. The new unscripted series, titled The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, — based on the wildly popular book by Margareta Magnusson — will help individuals who "are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify [their] homes, lives, and relationships,” thereby “allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV SERIES
Awesome 92.3

Disney Announces Opening Date of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Roller Coaster

Remember when Epcot was the “educational” park at Walt Disney World? When it was a place to learn about how motion worked, how energy was created, how fish lived in the seas, how cultures from around the world exist? Yeah, it’s not so much that anymore. The next big ride at the park is based on the decidedly not-factual, not-educational (although quite entertaining) Guardians of the Galaxy movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it is the first roller coaster based on the Guardians franchise. (Another ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, has been open for years at Disneyland.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

‘The enemy is the audience’: Robert Altman’s The Player at 30

Watching Robert Altman’s The Player nearly 30 years after its release is like buying a ticket for a time-traveling Hollywood tour bus. There’s Jack Lemmon playing piano at a party and Martin Mull eating lunch on an outdoor patio. Look, John Cusack and Anjelica Huston are sitting together at that restaurant, and isn’t that Cher entering a charity event in a stunning red dress? These actors, and many more, play themselves in The Player, and most have just one line of dialogue. Some have none. Brief as their appearances may be, they play a vital role, situating the incisive and absurdist showbiz story in the real world. Or at least in the real Hollywood. How did Altman get them to work for nothing in such minuscule roles? He only told them, “I’m making a film about a studio executive who murders a screenwriter and gets away with it.” According to Altman, each response was identical. They laughed and asked when they should show up.
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy