The parents of Trevor Reed have spoken with US President Joe Biden about their son, a former US marine who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years.“After his event in Fort Worth, the President called Joey and Paula Reed to reiterate his commitment to doing everything he can to bring their son home, to staying in close touch with them through his national security team, and to finding a time to meet in person,” a White House official said after Mr Biden’s trip to Texas.A number of reporters were present when the Reeds received the call, according...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO