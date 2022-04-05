ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

American Cities With the Highest Rents

By accounts@latticepublishing.com (Stessa)
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile home prices began to accelerate rapidly in the second half of 2020 and have...

www.kpvi.com

24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rents#Housing Prices#American#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
The Conversation U.S.

Affordable housing in the US is increasingly scarce, making renters ask: Where do we go?

The United States is facing an expanding gap between how much workers earn and how much they have to pay for housing. Workers have faced stagnant wages for the past 40 years. Yet the cost of rent has steadily increased during that time, with sharp increases of 14% to 40% over the past two years. Now, more than ever, workers are feeling the stress of the affordable housing crisis. While I was conducting research in economically hard-hit communities from Appalachia to Oakland, California, for my recent book, published in November 2021, nearly every person I met was experiencing the...
OAKLAND, CA
Laredo Morning Times

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT

