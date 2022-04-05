ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'If I continued playing, I would struggle to walk': Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston opens up about his heartbreaking retirement aged just 23, after doctors gave him dire warning

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester United keeper Paul Woolston has revealed the heartbreaking moment he realised he had no choice but to retire from football aged 23 - when doctors warned he may not walk again if he continued.

Woolston confirmed he was quitting the sport last month after struggling with a chronic hip injury. The club said the Under-23 star's decision came after a 'significant determination to return to fitness, including two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period'.

The former Newcastle star has been showered with support from United and senior keepers David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant before giving an emotional address to confirm his retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rv3zc_0f01vTpx00
Man United goalkeeper Paul Woolston has revealed he was told he may never walk again if he did not retire from football  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ha3Ss_0f01vTpx00
The Under-23 shot stopper was forced to walk away aged just 23 due to a chronic hip injury 

But now Woolston has lifted the lid on what said between himself and the doctors who informed him of how serious his injury was having gone under the knife twice in in March and April last year.

He revealed the specialists told him the condition was so severe that he may require a hip replacement by the age of 25 - and after that he could have difficulties walking in the future.

'I completely zoned out,' he told BBC Sport. 'Is he talking about me? Is this real? Surely this is wrong? It can't be me. It can't be right.

'The advice of the specialists was if I continued for another two years, my way of life would be totally different, that I would struggle to walk,' says the former England youth player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQaBb_0f01vTpx00
Woolston (L) heaped praise on the club for supporting him through a very difficult period  

'It would be a full hip replacement at the age of 25. From there it is a long road. It was simple things like, if I am lucky to have kids in the future, I didn't want to say: "Sorry, I can't do it because I have ruined my hip".'

Woolston was full of praise for United after giving him the support he needed to help him in the next chapter of his life.

He said he was happy to have started a discussion of mental health in football after telling people about his story, as he admitted his internal struggles to come to terms with the news.

'It took a while to deal with it,' he continued. 'At the start there was lots of "why me's?," "what have I done wrong?". I wasn't wishing it on anyone else but it was: "Why couldn't it happen to someone else?" I was right at the start of my career. It hasn't really started. It was like: "Why? Why has it stopped my dreams coming true?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ7ZW_0f01vTpx00
He admitted he was 'scared' about taking the next step in his career but is confident the experience of the debacle will make him stronger

'Once I fully understood what I needed to do, it was easier to know why instead of blaming myself and others. It is something that happened. It is life. It is tough. It is difficult. But there is not much you can do.'

He said he was 'scared' by the idea of progressing in his life without football, but is keeping optimistic he can use his experience in the game to 'make a name for myself' later on.

'It is quite scary,' he added. 'But it is also quite exciting. There is a world out there I haven't even dipped my toe into.

'I have a determination to succeed and that will never change. In two years' time I want to be starting to make a name for myself. I know it is not going to be easy. It is a difficult road and it takes time but I will come back.

'Mentally I want to be in a good place. I will be settled hopefully and using every bit of experience and advice to make me the person I want to be.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Everton boss Frank Lampard admits his side are in a battle but urges them to 'keep fighting and looking forward' after the Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley

Everton boss Frank Lampard urged his side to 'keep fighting' after they slipped closer to the relegation zone with a 3-2 defeat to Burnley. Nathan Collins scored early for the hosts, but two Richarlison penalties — the second of which was heavily disputed by Burnley boss Sean Dyche — saw Everton take control.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'CLOSE' to appointing Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager after holding formal talks with Ajax over the Dutchman's release from his contract

Manchester United have held formal talks with Ajax to establish the full terms of Erik ten Hag’s release, with an agreement to appoint the Dutchman described as ‘close’. The Dutchman is as emerging as a leading candidate to become the club’s new permanent head coach along with Mauricio Pochettino and United have taken a significant step towards Ten Hag’s appointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and, in the end, Benzema always scores': Real Madrid channel Gary Lineker to pay tribute to hat-trick hero after stunning performance at Stamford Bridge

Real Madrid tweeted their version of the famous Gary Lineker quote to celebrate the 3-1 victory over Chelsea: 'Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and, in the end, Benzema always scores'. After the Frenchman's hat-trick gave Real Madrid the advantage going into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Lee Grant
Daily Mail

Tottenham are 'favourites for the top four' but are a ONE-MAN team, insists Arsenal icon Paul Merson - who claims 'it ain't happening' if Harry Kane gets injured

Arsenal great Paul Merson has declared the his former side's rivals Tottenham Hotspur favourites in the battle for the fourth Champions League spot. The Gunners lost convincingly away at Crystal Palace on Monday night with Merson declaring the loss a 'rough, rough night' for Arsenal. Having beaten Newcastle United at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jay Rodriguez hails Burnley's 'massive' victory in relegation six-pointer against Everton after Maxwel Cornet’s dramatic late winner sealed vital three points for Sean Dyche's side

Jay Rodriguez hailed Burnley’s ‘massive’ victory on Wednesday night as Everton were plunged further into relegation trouble. The Clarets came back from 2-1 down at half-time to beat Frank Lampard’s Everton and give their survival hopes a major boost. Nathan Collins scored early for the hosts,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Uk#The Under 23 Star#Bbc Sport
Daily Mail

'He is the talisman, he's the leader now and he's stepped out of the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo': Rio Ferdinand hails Karim Benzema after his hat-trick against Chelsea... and insists 'they should be engraving his name on the Ballon d'Or'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Karim Benzema 'the best number 9 on the planet' and insists they should already be engraving his name on the Ballon d'Or. The 34-year-old Frenchman notched a hat-trick to guide Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the first leg...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rugby League player, 18, is skewered through his knee by 6ft corner flag in freak horror injury suffered as he dived in to score a try (but still managed to bag the four points)

A rugby league player was rushed to hospital after being skewered by a 6ft corner flag pole as he celebrated scoring a try. Charlie Mills, 18, suffered the freak injury while playing for amateur club Saddleworth Rangers in a game against Ince Rose Bridge on Sunday. The winger dived over...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic goal extends Fulham lead at the top to leave them requiring only two more wins to return to the Premier League

Fulham continued their Championship farewell tour with a 1-0 win away at play-off chasing Middlesbrough to send them 11 points clear at the top of the league. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 38th goal of the season proved the difference as the Whites further assured their record-chasing promotion ambitions while dealing a significant blow to the play-off hopes of their opponent's.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy