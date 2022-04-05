Salesforce Inc., Boeing share losses lead Dow's 50-point fall
Shares of Salesforce Inc. and Boeing are seeing declines Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow
was most recently trading 51 points lower (-0.1%), as shares of Salesforce Inc.
and Boeing
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $8.02, or 3.7%, while those of Boeing have declined $5.91 (3.1%), combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Caterpillar
, Walt Disney
, and Intel
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
