Salesforce Inc., Boeing share losses lead Dow's 50-point fall

Shares of Salesforce Inc. and Boeing are seeing declines Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.76%

was most recently trading 51 points lower (-0.1%), as shares of Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-5.38%

and Boeing

BA,

-2.56%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $8.02, or 3.7%, while those of Boeing have declined $5.91 (3.1%), combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Caterpillar

CAT,

-0.22%

, Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.54%

, and Intel

INTC,

-1.45%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.