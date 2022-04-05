ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Salesforce Inc., Boeing share losses lead Dow's 50-point fall

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago

Shares of Salesforce Inc. and Boeing are seeing declines Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.76%

was most recently trading 51 points lower (-0.1%), as shares of Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

-5.38%

and Boeing

BA,

-2.56%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have dropped $8.02, or 3.7%, while those of Boeing have declined $5.91 (3.1%), combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Caterpillar

CAT,

-0.22%

, Walt Disney

DIS,

-2.54%

, and Intel

INTC,

-1.45%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

American Express, McDonald's share gains lead Dow's 350-point rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Tuesday morning with shares of American Express and McDonald's seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow. is trading 350 points higher (1.1%), as shares of American Express. AXP,. +2.76%. and McDonald's. MCD,. +1.51%. are contributing around 25% of the index's intraday...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Boeing Ba#Salesforce Inc#Intel Intc#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble, Walt Disney share gains lead Dow's 481-point rally

Shares of Procter & Gamble and Walt Disney are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. Shares of Procter & Gamble. are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.18%. was most recently trading 481 points higher (1.5%). Procter & Gamble's shares have...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 89-point drop led by losses for Boeing, McDonald's stocks

Shares of Boeing and McDonald's are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Boeing. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.22%. was most recently trading 89 points lower (-0.3%). Boeing's shares have declined $3.12, or 1.7%,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nike, Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 359-point rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday morning with shares of Nike and Boeing seeing positive growth for the blue-chip average. The Dow. was most recently trading 359 points (1.1%) higher, as shares of Nike. NKE,. +4.85%. and Boeing. BA,. +5.06%. have contributed around a quarter of the blue-chip...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 225 points on gains in Nike, JPMorgan Chase shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Tuesday morning with shares of Nike and JPMorgan Chase leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Nike. have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.68%. was most recently trading 225 points higher (0.7%). Nike's shares are up...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up nearly 275 points on gains in shares of Intel, UnitedHealth

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Intel and UnitedHealth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. Shares of Intel. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.07%. was most recently trading 274 points higher (0.8%). Intel's shares have climbed $2.62 (5.4%) while...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 150 points on gains for shares of Travelers, Chevron

Buoyed by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up Friday. Shares of Travelers. closed 152 points, or 0.4%, higher. Travelers's shares climbed $3.48 (1.9%) while those of Chevron climbed $3.01 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 43-point bump for the Dow. IBM. IBM,
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower Monday morning following several reports that a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed in southern China. The Boeing 737, which was part of a China Eastern Airlines fleet, has reportedly crashed with 132 people on board, consisting of 123 passengers and nine crew members. The number of casualties is currently unknown.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy