Shepherd to perform ‘Trouble Is’ album at Palladium tour stop

Stormzy has announced that his third album is due to be unveiled this year. The British artist revealed the news to fans during the first night of his Heavy is the Head UK tour, which launched in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday 13 March. A video was played that included behind-the-scenes footage from the studio, showing Stormzy’s journey in recording his forthcoming project. It concluded with confirmation that the album will arrive this year and is available to pre-order now. As a “personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the...

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO