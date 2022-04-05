ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX Rapper Cico P Finalist For 2022 XXL Freshman Class

By Melz On The MIC
 1 day ago
You know we're the station that's #1 For R&B and we rarely play hip hop but The All New Kiss-FM is owned by Townsquare Media which also owns one of the most respected sources in Hip Hop News XXL Magazine, thus, making us a part of the XXL Network. We're super...

107-3 KISS-FM

Vote for the 10th Spot in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is almost in session. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Freshman so the celebration is coming. Before the big reveal of the cover featuring this year's artists, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot, powered by SoundCloud. The world's largest music and audio platform has provided hip-hop fans with the opportunity to discover many past XXL Freshmen through their SoundCloud profiles for years. Beginning today (April 4), the polls are now open for fans to vote for the 10th spot for the 2022 XXL Freshman Class.
