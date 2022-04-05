Jacksonville, TX Rapper Cico P Finalist For 2022 XXL Freshman Class

2022 is breezing by and the new music doesn't stop. As we move into April, we get more new chune for your head top via hip-hop acts from all over the spectrum. After releasing his self-titled album less than a year ago, Vince Staples is forging forward with album No. 5, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Vince announced the project, which drops April 8, last month and released the singles "Magic" with Mustard and "Rose Street." The 16-song LP marks the beginning of an era of Vince stretching his boundaries. Vince recently commented on the album on Instagram posting, "I am often told the lie that life is what you make it. For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I've realized that it reached beyond location. I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of that growth."

