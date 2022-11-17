Biden will host his granddaughter Naomi's wedding at the White House. Here are 10 other White House weddings throughout history.

Luci Johnson and Patrick Nugent cut their wedding cake as President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson look on. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

In 1886, President Grover Cleveland became the first and only president to marry in the White House.

President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia got married in the White House Rose Garden in 1971.

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi will hold her wedding at the White House on November 19 .

Nellie Grant marries Algernon Sartoris at the White House. Library of Congress

Nellie Grant, daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, married Algernon Sartoris in the East Room of the White House in 1874.

The Grants redecorated the East Room for the occasion, adding columns with gold-leaf accents and new chandeliers, according to the White House Historical Association . A bell made of pink roses also hung above the couple as they exchanged their vows.

President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom's wedding. DEA/ICAS94/Contributor/Getty Images

President Grover Cleveland became the first and only president to marry in the White House when he wed Frances Folsom in 1886.

The wedding, held in the Blue Room of the White House, was attended by 28 guests.

After the wedding, Frances had her ivory satin dress altered into an evening gown that she wore for formal events. According to the History Channel, the fabric was so stiff that the dress could stand up by itself .

Two other presidents have wed while in office, but their weddings were not held in the White House. John Tyler married his second wife, Julia, in a private ceremony in New York City in 1844, while Woodrow Wilson married his second wife, Edith, in her Washington, DC, home in 1915.

President Theodore Roosevelt, right, with his daughter Alice and Nicholas Longworth on their wedding day. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter Alice Lee Roosevelt married congressman Nicholas Longworth in the East Room in 1906.

Nicknamed "Princess Alice" by the press , Roosevelt's youngest daughter was a celebrity with a rebellious streak, known for carrying a snake in her purse.

Jessie Wilson (center) with her bridesmaids. Harris & Ewing, Inc./Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

President Woodrow Wilson's daughter Jessie married Francis Bowes Sayre at the White House in 1913.

Wilson wore a white satin gown as she married Sayre in the East Room in front of 400 guests .

Eleanor Wilson on her wedding day. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Wilson's youngest daughter, Eleanor, also held her wedding in the White House in 1914.

The New York Times reported that Eleanor's gown was made of ivory satin with a tulle tunic and point-lace trim on her wedding day in 1914. She also wore a cap embellished with orange blossoms.

Luci Johnson and Patrick Nugent cut their wedding cake as President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson look on. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci married Patrick Nugent in 1966.

The couple held their ceremony at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and their reception in the East Room . Luci wore a wedding gown designed by Priscilla Kidder.

Charles Robb and Lynda Johnson walk through an arch of drawn swords as they leave the East Room of the White House following their wedding ceremony. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Luci's sister, Lynda, got married in the East Room the following year to Charles Robb, a captain in the Marines.

Lynda Bird's wedding dress, designed by Geoffrey Beene, was embellished with buttons at the high neck and down the princess-line seams .

Edward Finch Cox and Tricia Nixon Cox walk through rows of flowers in the White House Rose Garden following their wedding. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

President Richard Nixon held the first outdoor White House wedding for his daughter Tricia and Edward Finch Cox in 1971.

The wedding ceremony took place in the White House Rose Garden, followed by a reception in the East Room .

Tricia wore a white silk organdy gown appliquéd with Alençon lace and lily embroidery designed by Kidder.

Tony Rodham and Nicole Boxer on their wedding day. Courtesy of the White House/Getty Images

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's brother Tony Rodham wed Nicole Boxer in the Rose Garden in 1994.

Rodham married Boxer, who is Senator Barbara Boxer's daughter, in an outdoor ceremony in front of 250 guests.

"Everyone was extremely happy," Neel Lattimore, a spokesman for the first lady, told the Los Angeles Times in 1994 . "There was applause at the end of the wedding and a lot of laughter."

White House photographer Pete Souza in 2013. Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

President Barack Obama hosted the wedding of his official White House photographer Pete Souza to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

"The ceremony was performed by Chaplain [Stan] Fornea and they were joined by roughly 35 family members and friends," a White House official told NBC News . "We all wish them well."

Naomi Biden (left) with First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi will hold her wedding at the White House on November 19.

Naomi Biden , a 28-year-old lawyer at the law firm Arnold & Porter, announced her plans to have her wedding reception at the White House in a tweet in April .

Her fiancé, Peter Neal, is an associate at Georgetown Law's Center on National Security, according to The New York Times .

The reception is scheduled for November 19 on the South Lawn, according to CNN , who first reported on the wedding plans.