Serena Williams and daughter Olympia 'slayed' in matching dresses

 1 day ago

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia showed off adorable matching looks that have left fans in awe.

The mother-daughter duo happily posed wearing patterned pink Balmain dresses. Williams styled her look with red boots while Olympia sported a pair of sandals.

Alongside a series of photos of the duo, the tennis star captioned the carousel saying, "Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd."

Since posting, Williams' series of twinning photos have received over 561,000 likes.

Actress Reese Witherspoon left a comment, saying, "the cutest" while Serena's husband simply stated, "Everything."

Lots of other fans chimed in with similar thoughts on this mother-daughter matching moment.

MORE: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia star in Stuart Weitzman ad

This isn't the first time Williams has showed off a matching look with her daughter and we're sure it won't be the last. Last November, they both were spotted on the red carpet twinning in black embroidered ensembles for the premiere of "King Richard."

In March 2021, Williams and Olympia also starred in a Stuart Weitzman ad campaign together wearing chic white dresses.

"She is mini Serena; she's so cute and she's so fun," Williams previously said in a statement. "Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience. While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It's the best part about being a mom."

