ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albin, IA

Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2basMO_0f01bJpP00

The Indiana State Police said Tuesday that they used genealogical data and crime scene evidence to link an Iowa man who died in 2013 to the killings of three female motel clerks and sexual assault of a fourth in Indiana and Kentucky from 1987 through 1990.

Harry Edward Greenwell, who died at age 68 in New Albin, Iowa, in January 2013, was the so-called “I-65 killer," State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said during a news conference in Indianapolis. The killings earned that moniker because they happened at motels near Interstate 65.

“Greenwell had an extensive criminal history and had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping from jail on two separate occasions,” he said. “He was known to travel frequently in the Midwest.”

Greenwell was born in Kentucky and died in Iowa of cancer, according to his obituary.

Fifield said evidence linked Greenwell to the Feb. 21, 1987, killing of Vicki Heath, 41, who was sexually assaulted and fatally shot while working a night shift at a Super 8 Hotel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. It also linked him to the March 3, 1989, killings of Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert.

Gilbert, 34, was slain while working the night shift at a Days Inn in Remington, Indiana, while Gill, 24, was killed while working at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. Both were sexually assaulted and fatally shot.

Fifield said investigators also linked Greenwell to the Jan. 2, 1990, sexual assault of a 21-year-old female clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana.

“This victim was able to escape her attacker and survive. She was later able to give an excellent physical description of the suspect and details of the crime," he said. “She is the only known victim to have survived the vicious, brutal attacks of this killer.”

Fifield said the state police crime lab matched ballistic evidence in the Gill and Gilbert slayings, and later matched DNA evidence linking the Heath and Gilbert killings to the Columbus attack.

He said one of the primary factors linking the four crimes was their proximity to Interstate 65, which runs from Gary, Indiana, to Mobile, Alabama.

Fifield said investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records, “generated a significant and important lead” in the four cases.

“Further investigation and kinship lab testing by the Indiana State Police lab of crime scene samples positive identified the suspect. The match was 99.9999% positive. It is this scientific breakthrough that ultimately led to the identification of the I-65 killer, Harry Edward Greenwell," Fifield said.

He said investigators continue reaching out to other police departments in the Midwest because there is a “distinct possibility” that Greenwell committed other unsolved killings, rapes, robberies or assaults.

Fifield was joined at the news conference by members of the FBI, the Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Columbus, Indiana, police departments, and relatives of some of the victims.

Gilbert's daughter, Kimberly Gilbert Wright, said her family was very grateful for law enforcement's efforts to identify her mother's killer and helping bring some type of closure to her family and the other victims' relatives.

“She’s still in my family’s hearts," she said of her mother. “We talk about her as if she hasn’t gone. My brother and I were fortunate enough to have spent the last seven months of her life living with her and experiencing the joy that she could bring to every day of our life."

———

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Glen Fifield’s first name and that Gill’s first name was Margaret, and not Mary.

Comments / 5

Maria Carrion
2d ago

Another case solved by the cold case unit, great job, they can bring justice to victim and his family!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

I-65 serial killer: Everything we know about unmasked murderer Harry Edward Greenwell

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer”, has been identified by police as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after he allegedly raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case went unsolved for decades before Indiana State Police, the FBI and officers from the police department in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, announced the suspected serial killer’s identity at a press conference on 5 April. Authorities said Greenwell - who died in 2013 at the age of 68 - was finally identified through “investigative genealogy” which showed his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

FBI, Indiana State Police identify 'I-65 Killer' as Harry Edward Greenwell

INDIANAPOLIS — The "I-65 Killer" has been identified as Harry Edward Greenwell. He died from cancer in Iowa in January 2013 at the age of 68. In 2019, the Indiana State Police requested the assistance of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) to check DNA evidence. One of the methods used is Investigative Genealogy and combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research and historical records to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Elizabethtown, IN
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
New Albin, IA
City
Elizabethtown, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Remington, IN
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Indianapolis, IN
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Motels#Genealogy#The Indiana State Police
KFVS12

I-57 crash victims identified

Missing dog found - disappeared after deadly crash on I-57 New details in deadly I-57 crash in Mississippi County, Missouri. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Cape school district program encourages extracurricular activities. Unveiling the new Stoddard County jail. Updated: 1 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX40

New details about suspect in mass shooting arrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – New details have emerged on the suspect Sacramento Police Department arrested regarding the mass shooting in downtown. Dandrae Martin was arrested on charges of assault and being a convicted person with a gun. Police suspect multiple shooters were involved in the incident but the 26-year-old is not charged with killing anyone […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WISH-TV

2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH/AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana around 10 a.m. Monday and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them. The New Albany gas station is...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released of victim killed in gas station hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in southern Indiana murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
ABC News

ABC News

601K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy