Sources: Anthony Davis trade not on the table

Los Angeles will be limited in its options for turnover outside of the coaching staff. While some rival executives around the league have wondered about the Lakers’ willingness to discuss trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis this offseason, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation refuted that option will seriously be on the table for Los Angeles brass.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Dan Favale @danfavale

if i were the lakers i simply would’ve traded for steph and giannis while also keeping kcp and caruso and ad and lebron and then easily made the playoffs pic.twitter.com/fB22y19Hgj – 2:07 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Just think about how much more money the guy who wrote the “Debate the Goatness” Coke ad makes than you do. – 9:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

On Anthony Davis, the Lakers perpetual glass-half-full guy: ocregister.com/2022/04/04/ana… – 8:00 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

Hey @Julius Erving hope you’re well. Couple of questions. Which Coke would you pick? And errm…why do my internal thoughts sound like your voice!!!? #debatethegoatness #ad – 7:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Suns lists Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) as questionable. – 6:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron and AD both listed as QUESTIONABLE once again: pic.twitter.com/ILubFO7U2D – 6:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD and LeBron are both questionable tomorrow night in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/tZl0jJDCwF – 5:53 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers have certainly endured a snakebitten season.

But they are also just 11-10 — a 43-win pace over an 82-game season — with their Big 3 of LeBron, AD and Russ playing together. Their issues go beyond their inability to stay healthy.

theathletic.com/3227638/2022/0… – 5:04 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s another must-win, must, must-win in Phoenix. A team that’s playing well, but also can be beat, but the spirits are high.” Anthony Davis.

#Suns can help eliminate #Lakers from playoff contention with historic 63rd win Tuesday https://t.co/2DJgWwX2Pn via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZWayCoj5gh – 3:51 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

From last night: Anthony Davis says L.A. is still prepared to fight for the play-in tourney, but after a sixth straight loss, he was already talking about the season as if it was in the rearview es.pn/3uSSvPY – 3:29 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Anthony Davis wondered what the Lakers would have looked like if the team were actually healthy all season.

So I examined the data to see which players most impacted their team by missing games in 2021-22.

The results were fascinating: https://t.co/5FKgiKEfy3 pic.twitter.com/jJ7qrkCx6v – 2:38 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Shaquille O’Neal calls for Lakers roster overhaul: ‘Keep LeBron and AD’ and ‘make moves for everybody else’

cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 1:52 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to Anthony Davis gutting it out in the Denver loss, Lakers Twitter upset at Austin Reaves’ DNP-CD, and whether Pelinka (et al) will learn from this disaster. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Anthony Davis wonders what Lakers could have been: ‘Biggest thing that I think about’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/04/ant… – 11:56 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike⁩ has this exclusive in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Lakers’ Anthony Davis fires back at critics: ‘These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:52 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

The Los Angeles Lakers will keep their options open to improve the roster in the offseason, which includes potentially trading Anthony Davis, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst predicted Tuesday on Get Up: “I think it will be something that’s discussed,” Windhorst said of a Davis trade (3:20). -via Bleacher Report / March 29, 2022

Jake Fischer on a potential Anthony Davis trade: I don’t think they will (trade him) at all, from what I’ve been told and the fact that what they gave up to New Orleans to get him… I mean the Lakers went all in on pairing Anthony Davis with the Bron for as long as that pairing could stand and I’d be shocked if it came to a close this offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 26, 2022

With that in mind, one NBA front office executive recently told Heavy that he believes Boston could put forward a package to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Anthony Davis and that the deal wouldn’t need to include Celtics star Jayson Tatum. “It was no secret Danny wanted him (in 2019). He would have given up Tatum in a heartbeat for AD. They wanted to offer Brown, but it would have come down to Tatum. And he would have done it in the end, I think. Now the Lakers would want Tatum back, but there is no way the Celtics do that. “But put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith? The Lakers would have to consider that. I’d take it,” said the executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. -via Heavy.com / March 1, 2022