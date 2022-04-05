ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kendrick Nunn to opt into Lakers contract

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbqN9_0f01azZC00

And Nunn is expected to pick up his $5.25 million player option for next season, sources said, after not appearing in a game this year.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Anthony Davis: “What we could have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron was healthy, Kendrick Nunn is healthy… You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential.” pic.twitter.com/Ib8OEpQYEI8:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGpEC_0f01azZC00

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW7:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbXL0_0f01azZC00

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis on his biggest question:

“Had we stayed healthy all year … what could we have been?”

He mentioned specifically the injuries to him (39 games played), LeBron (56) and Kendrick Nunn (0). – 7:17 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Offseason Targets The Lakers Should Already Be Targeting

Despite entering the year as a finals contender, things have not gone as planned for the Los Angeles Lakers. Between injuries and questionable personnel fits, they struggled greatly throughout the course of the regular season. Currently, the Lakers sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a record of 31-47.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Anthony Davis
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron, Lakers

The Lakers are an absolute disaster this season. Some think that’s hurt LeBron James’ legacy, as a result. NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t disagree more. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, Magic spoke at length about LeBron and the Lakers. In doing...
LEBRON JAMES
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Goes Public With Lakers Details: NBA World Reacts

Magic Johnson further confirmed what a lot of Lakers suspected during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Monday. Speaking to Mike Greenberg, the Hall of Fame point guard and former exec revealed that DeMar Derozan nearly landed in Los Angeles. But ultimately, it was nixed once LeBron James and Russell Westbrook started talking about playing together.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Agree The Lakers 'Old Superteam Are The Biggest Failure In NBA History: "4 Hall Of Famers And They Can't Figure Out How To Play The Basketball"

The sun seems to be setting on the Los Angeles Lakers season after a loss to the Denver Nuggets left the Lakers two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in tournament spot. With an extremely challenging schedule left, many fans are finally coming to grips with the reality that the Lakers might be completely absent from the post-season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Simmons believes Warriors will unleash Kuminga in playoffs

It remains to be seen what Jonathan Kuminga’s playoff role will look like for the Warriors, but Bill Simmons believes NBA history could repeat itself when it comes to the teenage talent. As a rookie on the 1996-97 Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant was thrust into playoff action at...
NBA
The Spun

Kansas Fans Are Not Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

Turner Sports’ NCAA Tournament coverage always draws mixed reactions, as NBA analysts like Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are on prominent display. Monday night, Smith is taking some heat from Kansas Jayhawks fans. Throughout the tournament, Smith has struggled to correctly pronounce the name of Kansas’ best player –...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy