Kendrick Nunn to opt into Lakers contract

And Nunn is expected to pick up his $5.25 million player option for next season, sources said, after not appearing in a game this year.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Anthony Davis: “What we could have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron was healthy, Kendrick Nunn is healthy… You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential.” pic.twitter.com/Ib8OEpQYEI – 8:47 AM

