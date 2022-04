The Clay Madsen Recreation Center at 1600 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, reopened with limited amenities April 4 amid ongoing repairs after the facility was damaged by an EF-2 tornado March 21. Amenities available include the gym courts, the pool, racquetball courts, the outdoor fitness area, the game room and group exercise spaces. A small portion of the weightlifting area is also available for use, while the majority is being repaired by city crews, and members of the CMRC over the age of 21 may utilize the weight lifting room at the Baca Center, according to the city. The outdoor sports court is also closed. 512-218-3220.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO