Doc Rivers a candidate to replace Frank Vogel in Los Angeles?

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I suspect this will not be the last Doc Rivers related rumor you will hear between now and season’s end

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Doc Rivers to the Utah Jazz if Quin Snyder leaves? https://t.co/FvAEBDkYVS pic.twitter.com/s5T7t31ZS411:29 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers coach Doc Rivers a potential candidate with Lakers, Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/rep…11:21 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Facing elimination tonight, the Lakers are still expected to part ways with coach Frank Vogel at season’s end. Two names most often linked by league figures as potential replacements currently coach other teams: Quin Snyder and Doc Rivers. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10031…10:27 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Wait Doc Rivers was a former teammate of Hubert Davis? I mean the joke writes itself – 11:46 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

Why does Hubert Davis do his best Doc Rivers impression for his in-game interviews? – 9:53 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

FX announced a six-episode miniseries chronicling the Donald Sterling saga. The show is based on ESPN’s podcast “The Sterling Affairs” by @Ramona Shelburne, who will be an executive producer on the series. Laurence Fishburne will reportedly play Doc Rivers: basketballnews.com/stories/fx-ann…5:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid discuss clinching a playoff spot on Sunday evening #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/03/doc… via @SixersWire12:03 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was encouraging, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have some things to work out with James Harden and more with the playoffs less than two weeks away: https://t.co/E8a3LPyPSJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/F9cdYqF43912:50 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “should be the MVP” inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:50 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was encouraging, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have some things to figure out with James Harden and more. The regular season ends April 10: https://t.co/E8a3LPyPSJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/UrLes4aVjJ8:18 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “should be the MVP” inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points per game and coach Doc Rivers believes he should win the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/02/six… via @SixersWire4:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says he believes the Sixers are planning to play everyone tomorrow in Cleveland, though he’s not sure. – 2:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”

Rivers says Embiid told him he doesn’t want to force things over the final stretch just to get numbers, which Rivers appreciated. – 2:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I really think Joel should be the MVP.’ – 2:55 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:

“I really believe he should be MVP.” – 2:55 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on James Harden’s game in blowout win: pic.twitter.com/nvCM4eHLHf2:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be MVP” #Sixers2:53 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was an encouraging result, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have things to figure out with James Harden and more in a short period of time: https://t.co/jQP7AuVVIi #76ers pic.twitter.com/5q1LLwlf4A2:47 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

From Doc Rivers pregame:

-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.

-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.

-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Asked #Sixers coach Doc Rivers why James Harden’s fourth-quarter numbers are down over the last six games: pic.twitter.com/8dWWEHVkkn10:51 AM

The same is said for Steve Clifford, most recently the Magic’s head coach from 2018 to ‘21, who served as a Lakers assistant in 2012-13. It’s also widely believed that Los Angeles, as has been the franchise’s custom, will prioritize coaching candidates with past connections to the organization. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022

There is, however, a healthy dose of skepticism around the NBA that Snyder would have interest in a hypothetical Lakers marriage. Snyder would appear to be just as prominent a candidate to one day succeed Popovich in San Antonio, even if Popovich endures on the Spurs’ sideline for the 2022-23 season. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022

There will certainly be other candidates to replace Vogel. Multiple league figures contacted by B/R referenced the possibility that Lakers senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis returns to the sidelines after several previous coaching stops in the league, including an interim stint as Los Angeles’ head coach. However, Rambis is said to be an integral figure in the front office and unlikely to resume a coaching role. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022

