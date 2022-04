The Lubbock Uncorked Wine Festival presented by Market Street is coming up this Saturday, April 2nd from 1 to 6 p.m. As the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce likes to put it, the event will really be about celebrating the wine industry on the South Plains and throughout the state of Texas. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce put this event on in late 2021 after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the event has been moved back to the spring and the weather should be perfect for it.

