SAN ANGELO, Texas — It may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us but it is in fact still spreading. COVID-19 cases have decreased in Tom Green County and the mask guidance was eased by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the omicron sub variant BA.2 has been reported in the United States, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and it's causing concern.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO