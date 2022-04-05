Cinderella

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102.
Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45
The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
