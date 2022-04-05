ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Cinderella

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for the Ball? Do you have your glass slippers? You guessed it the famous Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is coming to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for two weekends only. The new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Cinderella, will take place April 8-10, 2022, and April 22...

