ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers vs. Pacers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kn7wz_0f01RGtI00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday to continue a three-game road trip, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT and can be seen locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as Bally Sports Indiana.

After clinching a playoff spot with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Sixers turn their attention to getting everything right for the playoffs. That likely means ample rest for Joel Embiid and James Harden and making sure Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey find a groove.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Sixers -10.5
  • Money line: Sixers -775/Pacers
  • Over/Under: 233.5

Sixers vs. Pacers notable injuries

Sixers: NOBODY LISTED

Pacers: OUT: Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), Ricky Rubio (left torn ACL), Myles Turner (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren (left navicular fracture)

QUESTIONABLE: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (lower back soreness), T.J. McConnell (right wrist ligament surgery)

Advice and prediction

On paper, this should be a pretty easy win for the Sixers. They have the momentum following their win over the Cavs and now is the time to get right before the postseason. The Pacers have been tanking for the better portion of the season after the All-Star break, and they will be without a number of their main guys.

A word of caution, though. The Sixers have a tendency of letting their guard down and losing games such as this one. One should keep an eye on the injury reports leading into this one just in case the Sixers decide to rest Embiid or Harden considering there are only four games left before the playoffs.

Prediction: Sixers 115, Pacers 104

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey as 76ers’ championship X-factor

There’s a reason why Philadelphia 76ers front office head Daryl Morey has pushed back against including Tyrese Maxey in any potential blockbuster trade since joining the organization. The Brooklyn Nets initially demanded Maxey in a deal that ultimately sent James Harden to Philadelphia for a package surrounding Ben Simmons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Bulls prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

An extravagant Eastern Conference matchup will be played on Tuesday evening between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls. This highly anticipated contest has heavy playoff implications, with seeding and a sense of positive momentum on the line in this one. It is that time to visit our NBA odds series, where our Bucks-Bulls prediction and pick will be made. Let’s break down one of the biggest matchups on the NBA Tuesday night slate!
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ricky Rubio
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
97.3 ESPN

Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle “Ineligible to Play” vs Raptors

If the Sixers play the Toronto Raptors in the first-round (or any round) of the upcoming NBA playoffs, it appears they might be without Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers play in Toronto tomorrow night and Thybulle is listed as “ineligible to play” on the Sixers injury report, indicating that he can’t play due to the stricter vaccine mandate in Canada.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers Prediction#The Indiana Pacers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Bally Sports Indiana#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Sixers 10 5 Money#Sixers 775#Acl#Cavs
The Guardian

LeBron James owns plenty of blame in his personal annus horribilis

Two years ago the world may have been upside down, but all was right in Laker Nation. After a decade of futility the Purple and Gold were on top of the NBA, champions once again. As the confetti fell inside a largely empty arena in the NBA bubble, the best player on the planet had made good on his promise to put the franchise “back in the position where it belongs.” Given the Lakers’ habit of hanging around the NBA finals once they finally break back in, it did indeed seem as if LeBron James & Co were only just getting warmed up. But it turns out that the heat radiating from the afterglow of that victory may well have been the earliest sign of the meltdown to come.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Thunder's two-game winning streak comes to an end in Utah with 137-101 loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s two-game winning streak has ended with a 137-101 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Thunder goes back to its losing ways as the franchise tries to keep its fourth-best lottery odds as the Indiana Pacers are just one game back in the reverse standings. With Tuesday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, priorities have shifted from trying to sneak into the top three lottery odds to fighting off the Pacers and keeping its fourth-best lottery odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan basketball player Zavier Simpson's debut with the OKC Thunder

Captain Hook finally got his chance. Former Michigan guard, Zavier Simpson, finally got his chance in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simpson signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Tuesday — Simpson will remain with the Thunder for the rest of the season. The Thunder are facing some serious injury problems — they were down to just three health guards — and OKC was just 23-55 entering Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy