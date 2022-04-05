Sixers vs. Pacers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday to continue a three-game road trip, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT and can be seen locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as Bally Sports Indiana.

After clinching a playoff spot with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Sixers turn their attention to getting everything right for the playoffs. That likely means ample rest for Joel Embiid and James Harden and making sure Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey find a groove.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Sixers -10.5

Money line: Sixers -775/Pacers

Over/Under: 233.5

Sixers vs. Pacers notable injuries

Sixers: NOBODY LISTED

Pacers: OUT: Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), Ricky Rubio (left torn ACL), Myles Turner (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren (left navicular fracture)

QUESTIONABLE: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (lower back soreness), T.J. McConnell (right wrist ligament surgery)

Advice and prediction

On paper, this should be a pretty easy win for the Sixers. They have the momentum following their win over the Cavs and now is the time to get right before the postseason. The Pacers have been tanking for the better portion of the season after the All-Star break, and they will be without a number of their main guys.

A word of caution, though. The Sixers have a tendency of letting their guard down and losing games such as this one. One should keep an eye on the injury reports leading into this one just in case the Sixers decide to rest Embiid or Harden considering there are only four games left before the playoffs.

Prediction: Sixers 115, Pacers 104

