Colorado State

Windsor lands new JBS cold-storage development

By Dennis Huspeni
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Plans for a 200,000-square-foot “blast freezing” and cold storage building for JBS USA Holdings Inc. in Windsor could have a $102.9 million economic impact and create about 80 jobs, officials announced Tuesday.

Industrial REIT (real estate investment trust) Lineage Logistics LLC bought a 14.86-acre site for the new facility from The Broe Real Estate Group at its Great Western Industrial Park, southeast of state highways 392 and 257 in Windsor. It's spending $25 million on the project, according to economic development officials.

Broe Group, the development company of Colorado billionaire Pat Broe, also owns the transportation affiliate OmniTRAX, which will give the plant access to rail lines nationwide. Those lines can connect to shipping ports, allowing JBS worldwide distribution capability from northern Colorado.

“We are thrilled to partner with our long-term customer, JBS, along with the Town of Windsor and Upstate Colorado Economic Development on this project that builds on JBS's long history of supporting local Colorado communities,” Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl said in a news release. “Through this tremendous partnership, we will construct a new, world-class automated cold storage facility that leverages our industry-leading technology and expertise and builds a more efficient supply chain for JBS.”

JBS Foods is the largest beef producer in the world, with operations in the United States, Australia and Canada, according to the company.

The facility allows for more “blast freezing and storage capacity.”

”This is an exciting project for our company that supports not just our efforts to provide high-quality food for families around the world but also our longstanding commitment to the state of Colorado,” Tim Schellpeper, CEO of JBS USA, said in the release. “The new state-of-the-art facility strengthens our long-term, successful partnership with Lineage, streamlines our supply chain to benefit customers and improves efficiencies, all while benefitting this region through job creation and local investment.”

OmniTRAX owns and operates some 24 regional and shortline railroads in the U.S.

“OmniTRAX will design, build and operate a custom intermodal rail solution for the new facility that unlocks bulk shipment efficiency and enables worldwide reach,” according to the release.

“The Town of Windsor is pleased to welcome quality companies like Lineage Logistics and JBS USA to our community,” Mayor Paul Rennemeyer said in the release. “We appreciate their significant investment in this facility and creating valuable jobs for our region.”

Weld County Commissioners approved a Personal Property Tax Rebate of just over $300,000 to be paid over a 10-year period, according to Upstate Colorado Economic Development.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2023.

