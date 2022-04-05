These Are The Newest COVID-19 Symptoms To Watch For As Many Countries Face A Sixth Wave

The world might be ready to move on from COVID-19, but health officials say there are several "new" symptoms to watch out for with a sixth wave ahead of us.

The symptoms aren't coming out of nowhere, but public health experts have only recently confirmed what they've suspected for a while — and now those symptoms are going on the list.

The U.K.'s National Health Service recently added a bunch of symptoms to its official list, and "feeling sick" is one of them — whatever that means.

The NHS expanded its list this week by adding nine additional symptoms, reports Stylist, some of which we've heard about for a while, such as a sore throat and headache.

The new symptoms are:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

Aching body

Headache

Sore throat

Blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Feeling sick or being sick

Although a few of these symptoms have been linked to COVID-19 for a while, the NHS has finally bitten the bullet and added them to its list.

These possible symptoms are in addition to the ones we've known about for a while, which include a fever or chills, a new persistent cough and a loss or change of taste or smell.

The U.S. and Canada have already listed many of these recently confirmed symptoms on their own lists in recent months.

Here's the full list of symptoms on the Canadian government's website:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

New or worsening cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Temperature equal to or more than 38°C

Feeling feverish

Chills

Fatigue or weakness

Muscle or body aches

New loss of smell or taste

Headache

Abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting

Feeling very unwell

The CDC list is comparatively smaller but has virtually all the same symptoms as Canada and the U.K.

The NHS update comes as a bunch of countries are facing a sixth wave — and as many of those countries are taking steps to open up again.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.