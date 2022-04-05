ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear the Walking Dead shares new look at Kim Dickens return

Cover picture for the articleFear the Walking Dead has released a new look at the returning Kim Dickens as apocalypse survivor Madison Clark. Four years on from the character's apparent demise – she 'sacrificed' herself during a zombie attack led by the Vultures – season 7B is about to reintroduce Madison in all of her...

ComicBook

The Walking Dead Announced Danai Gurira as Michonne 10 Years Ago Today

On this flashback Friday, return to 2012 when The Walking Dead announced Danai Gurira in the role of Michonne. Executive producer Robert Kirkman, who co-created the sword-swinging heroine with artist Charlie Adlard, revealed Gurira's casting live on AMC post-show Talking Dead following the March 18 airing of the Season 2 finale. A stand-in portrayed the fan-favorite comic book character featured in "Beside the Dying Fire," aired on March 18, 2012, as the mysterious hooded figure who saves Andrea (Laurie Holden) from walkers. Gurira would make her first appearance as Michonne in "Seed," the Season 3 premiere of The Walking Dead.
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
ComicBook

Aaron Replaces Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes meets Governor Milton and her New World Order in the comic books, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who gives Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) the grand tour of Alexandria on The Walking Dead. In Season 11 Episode 12, ambitious Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) arranges meetings with the leaders of the allied communities: Aaron of Alexandria, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) of Hilltop, and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside. Hornsby plans an expansion of the Commonwealth empire, but the joint agreement hinges on Maggie's approval — if Hilltop declines the offer, so does Oceanside, and the Commonwealth cuts off Alexandria from its resources and supplies.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Michael Biehn breaks silence on secret season 11 role

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Terminator star Michael Biehn has opened up about guest starring in The Walking Dead's final season. The actor made an appearance in the AMC series in season 11 episode 13's 'Warlords', which aired on Sunday (March 20) in the US. In the episode, Biehn...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Sets Up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Rotten Core" episode of The Walking Dead. "He's in the hands of the man who killed his father," says Maggie (Lauren Cohan) when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) swears to protect her son on Sunday's Walking Dead. After Hilltop stowaway Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) is captured by a Commonwealth trooper at the Riverbend Apartment Complex, Negan puts his life on the line saving the son of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun). "If anything happens to him...," Maggie warns over walkie-talkie, but before she can finish, Negan radios back: "It'll have to happen to me first."
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Star Michael James Shaw Wishes Costar Norman Reedus A Speedy Recovery After Actor Misses Convention Appearance Following On-Set Head Injury

The Walking Dead season 11 star Michael James Shaw is wishing his costar Norman Reedus a speedy recovery after the Boondock Saints actor suffered a concussion in a shocking on-set accident. Reedus was forced to cancel his highly anticipated appearance at Atlanta's Fandemic Tour convention this past weekend, which featured...
Hello Magazine

Norman Reeds suffers head injury while filming The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead are reaching out to Norman Reedus after it was revealed that the actor has suffered a head injury while filming the hugely popular apocalypse show. Norman’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen has released a statement updating the public on his condition, telling Deadline: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
TheWrap

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses Moseley’s Cause of Death Revealed

“The Walking Dead” actor Moses Moseley died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by TMZ. While the official cause of death was determined, whether the wound was self-inflicted or accidental has been deferred pending additional investigation. The 31-year-old Moseley, who portrayed...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reedus injured on 'The Walking Dead' set

Kevin Hart sends a special video to a big fan – and do you share a Netflix password with someone outside your house? Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with more.
CinemaBlend

Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel Just Cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Samantha Smith's Replacements As John And Mary Winchester

Supernatural may have ended on The CW back in 2020, but the hunter legacy is living on. It was recently announced that the network gave a pilot order to The Winchesters, a prequel that follows John and Mary Winchester on their own hunting adventures and love story, told from Dean’s perspective. The show comes from SPN’s own Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles, and now the project has found its two new leads.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
