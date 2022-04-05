ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bisping tips Khamzat Chimaev to maintain freakish rise with win over Gilbert Burns and admits being 'blown away' by welterweight's dominance ahead of UFC 273

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Michael Bisping is tipping Khamzat Chimaev to keep up his incredible momentum by beating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The well-rounded former title contender is anticipated to give Chimaev his hardest test to date, with many tipping the Chechen-born star as a future champion.

But Bisping has been so taken aback by Chimaev's rapid ascent in the UFC that he is backing him to overcome the Brazilian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSBIu_0f019ceB00
Michael Bisping is tipping Khamzat Chimaev to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 273
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450jbW_0f019ceB00
Burns was one of the few fighters willing to take on the fearsome Chechen prospect

'This is a tough one, but I’m going to lean towards Khamzat', he said on his YouTube channel.

'You can say that I’ve been sold the hype. What he did to Li Jingliang, it just blew my mind. That was so impressive.

'Jingliang ain’t no slouch, he’s a tough guy with good skills and lots of experience, and Khamzat picked him up, and he looked like he could’ve done whatever he wanted with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdTkn_0f019ceB00
Chimaev has been earmarked as a future champion and says he is willing to fight anybody

'We know he was talking to Dana White, talking about becoming a champion, talking about becoming a champion at 185 [also].'

He added: 'There’s a reason why he’s so confident. He’s not stupid. This isn’t him being false arrogant, getting carried away with a little success. Then he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert, there’s a reason for all of this.

'It is going to be interesting because I do want to see the wrestling of Khamzat go up against the jiu-jitsu of Gilbert Burns. That is going to be an interesting scenario.'

The bookies have Chimaev as an overwhelming favourite despite the 27-year-old being ranked nine places behind Burns.

He has absorbed only one significant strike in four UFC fights, according to their statistics and if he continues in the same vein, a title shot is an inevitability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3i7I_0f019ceB00
He had previously beaten John Phillips and Rhys McKee (bottom) in 10 days before easing past Meerschaert to land a three-fight winning streak in an astonishing 66 days, a UFC record

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

