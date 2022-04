The Lewisville board of trustees named Paige Meloni the district’s new chief financial officer during a March 21 board meeting. “I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Meloni to the LISD family as part of the district’s leadership team,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Lori Rapp said in a district news release. “Her extensive experience in educational finance will be a tremendous asset to our district as we maintain being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO