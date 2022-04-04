ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Mules Baseball Alters Schedule for Weekend MIAA Series vs. Missouri Southern

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG, Mo. -- Due to anticipated cold temperatures Friday evening, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, Central Missouri Mules baseball's three-game MIAA series against Missouri...

Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

Oklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman. Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the season.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
KCTV 5

Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – A time and location for the parade celebrating the Jayhawks big win has been confirmed. According to a reliable source, it will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass(achusetts) Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street. Update.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK
KCTV 5

Fan goes above and beyond to show love for Jayhawks player

The National Champions, the Kansas Jayhawks, are back in Lawrence and gearing up for a parade. Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024. Ochai Agbaji was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after last night's amazing victory. Today, KCTV5 went to Oak Park High School for a look at how proud they are of him.
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS

