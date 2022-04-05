ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sam Armytage and husband Richard Lavender are left stranded after their ute gets stuck in mud following a storm on their rural property

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Samantha Armytage left Sydney in March last year, in favour of a quieter life at a farm in the New South Wales Southern Highlands with husband Richard Lavender.

And while she had enjoyed the many fruits of her labour, on Tuesday, she revealed the awful moment she experienced the harsh effects of the La Niña storm.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old shared photos of her husband Richard's landcruiser ute getting stuck in mud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhPht_0f0171lj00
Storm struggles: Former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage revealed the awful moment she and husband Richard Lavender experienced the harsh effects of the La Niña storm, as their landcruiser ute got stuck in the mud. Both pictured 

'The day La Niña broke Richard... Stuck in the mud, we'll never complain about drought again,' she wrote in the caption.

She followed it up with a celebratory photo which showed a tractor assisting the couple in removing the wheels from the stubborn muddy water.

Sam also shared an image of her pet pooch Banjo with his paws drenched in mud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdSKp_0f0171lj00
Stuck in the mud: 'The day La Nina broke Richard... Stuck in the mud, we'll never complain about drought again,' she wrote in the caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHwFg_0f0171lj00
Tractor rescue: She followed it up with a celebratory photo which showed a tractor assisting the couple in removing the wheels from the stubborn muddy water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPJTd_0f0171lj00
Over and out! Sam shared a picture of the ute's muddy wheels making its way out of the storm-soaked fields

'Old mate was a great help...' she sarcastically wrote alongside the image of the dog in the truck.

The tough day only got worse for Samantha and Richard, 60, once they returned home.

So much so, Sam went on to share footage of her tiled floor drenched with muddy water following the heavy storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFKdL_0f0171lj00
Pooch problem: Sam also shared an image of her pet pooch Banjo with his paws drenched in mud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099J39_0f0171lj00
Bad day for all: Things got worse for Samantha once she returned home. She shared footage of her tiled floor drenched with muddy water following the heavy storms

'So sick of cleaning up mud... And the day La Niña broke me,' she added.

Samantha wed her doting partner Richard on New Years' Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After signing off on Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by newsreader Natalie Barr, and has been enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her North Bondi home in Sydney for $2.8million, which suggested she was planning to move to the country full time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vtAN_0f0171lj00
New look: After signing off on Sunrise in March last year, Samantha was replaced by newsreader Natalie Barr (pictured), and has been enjoying a quieter life in the countryside 

Husband Richard owns a 40-hectare property in Bowral, while Samantha sold her Southern Highlands cottage for $3.1million in September 2020.

In April last year, Samantha told The Daily Telegraph that she hasn't turned her back on television and is looking for the 'right' job at the 'right time'.

'I don't think I am done with TV. I am for now but I may some day get back in but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfBq4_0f0171lj00
Country living: Husband Richard owns a 40-hectare property in Bowral, while Samantha sold her Southern Highlands cottage (pictured) for $3.1million in September 2020

Comments / 1

