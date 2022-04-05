Sam Armytage and husband Richard Lavender are left stranded after their ute gets stuck in mud following a storm on their rural property

Samantha Armytage left Sydney in March last year, in favour of a quieter life at a farm in the New South Wales Southern Highlands with husband Richard Lavender.

And while she had enjoyed the many fruits of her labour, on Tuesday, she revealed the awful moment she experienced the harsh effects of the La Niña storm.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old shared photos of her husband Richard's landcruiser ute getting stuck in mud.

Former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage

'The day La Niña broke Richard... Stuck in the mud, we'll never complain about drought again,' she wrote in the caption.

She followed it up with a celebratory photo which showed a tractor assisting the couple in removing the wheels from the stubborn muddy water.

Sam also shared an image of her pet pooch Banjo with his paws drenched in mud.







'Old mate was a great help...' she sarcastically wrote alongside the image of the dog in the truck.

The tough day only got worse for Samantha and Richard, 60, once they returned home.

So much so, Sam went on to share footage of her tiled floor drenched with muddy water following the heavy storms.





'So sick of cleaning up mud... And the day La Niña broke me,' she added.

Samantha wed her doting partner Richard on New Years' Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After signing off on Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by newsreader Natalie Barr, and has been enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her North Bondi home in Sydney for $2.8million, which suggested she was planning to move to the country full time.

Natalie Barr (pictured)

Husband Richard owns a 40-hectare property in Bowral, while Samantha sold her Southern Highlands cottage for $3.1million in September 2020.

In April last year, Samantha told The Daily Telegraph that she hasn't turned her back on television and is looking for the 'right' job at the 'right time'.

'I don't think I am done with TV. I am for now but I may some day get back in but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time,' she said.