Will Smith's 'Bad Boys' director says Oscars slap was 'wrong,' reminds Hollywood Ukraine babies are dying

By Melissa Roberto
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith's former director has a lesson for Hollywood stars still weighing in on the Oscars slap heard 'round the world: there are bigger things to worry about. Director Michael Bay, who worked with Smith on "Bad Boys 1" and "Bad Boys 2," said at the end of the day the...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Academy 'Made the Right Decision' Not Removing Will Smith from Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg feels the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handled the Will Smith incident with Chris Rock the best they could during the Oscars. On The View panel Tuesday morning, the Oscar winner — who has previously hosted the awards ceremony — discussed Will's public apology after the Best Actor winner went onstage and struck comedian Rock over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock Gets Standing Ovation at First Show Since Oscars Slap: “I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock returned to the stand-up stage Wednesday in his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars. Kicking off his comedy tour at the Wilbur in Boston, Rock walked out to two boisterous standing ovations that lasted roughly two minutes. As he attempted to get a word in, the comedian said, “You got me all misty and shit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Chris Rock Kicks Off Comedy Tour With Uncharacteristic Vulnerability'Summer of Soul' Producer Slams "Selfish" Will Smith and Chris Rock's "Four White Guys" JokeAcademy Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Says He Refused to...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says

Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused, the Academy says. The event's organising body also said it had initiated "disciplinary proceedings" against Smith. Smith slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Nic Cage Is Finally Debt Free, But Says That Hollywood And Fans Got It Wrong When They Said He Was ‘Phoning In’ Roles In Movies

Nicolas Cage has to have had one of the most incredible careers in the history of Hollywood. At various points he’s been an Oscar winner and an action hero, but more recently he’s been known as the guy who has made so many movies over the last few years, many of questionable quality, that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. And while Cage admits that, yes, he did it because he needed the money, the money wasn’t all for him, and he rejects the idea that he didn’t care about the movies or his performances.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Motion Picture Academy Starting Formal Review of Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscar Slap

Following last night’s Oscar ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the Academy Of Motion Pictures has launched a formal review of the incident. As previously reported, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he joked that Pinkett-Smith was going to be in “G.I. Jame 2,” a reference to the actress being bald. Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia and has talked about how she emotionally struggles with the condition, and did not seem happy at the joke after Rock made it. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to “leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES

