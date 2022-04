Sometimes when you see a notice of a product or products being recalled, there's that sense of relief when you realize that you don't have or don't use those products. Brussel Sprouts recall? Something weird about beets? No worries. But a peanut butter recall has my complete attention because that's something that we do eat and keep plenty of around the house--and Skippy is the brand we buy (just so no one panics, there are no recalls involving Brussel sprouts or beets--I just needed two things I hate).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO