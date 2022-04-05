ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scooter Doll
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to research teams and engineers at multiple US energy laboratories, the acceleration of EV adoption will not reach any sort of “tipping” point in which charging EVs will overwhelm the electrical grid. In fact, experts...

Sam
1d ago

Where are these batteries coming from are where are they going to be disposed of when replacement is needed? Nobody ever asks these questions? China is about to become our enemy so that may very well rule them out.

USAISNUMBERONE
13h ago

Musk recently said drilling for fossil fuels should be increased. The infrastructure will take decades to build for EV’s. The first purpose built gas station in the US was opened in 1905. It’s taken 117 years to get our current infrastructure to where it is today and it still struggles to keep up.

just think aboutit
1d ago

What about the rolling black outs or when transmission lines go down due to fires or other disasters?

