Income Tax

New $1,000 direct payments voted down but thousands could still get $325 child tax credits

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 1 day ago
HOPES of $1,000 direct payments have been shot down, but chances of a new child tax credit are still alive.

If the tax plan proposed by the Minnesota House passes, thousands will receive a $325 child tax credit for use this year.

Direct payments to Minnesotans would have cost $2 billion Credit: Getty

Neither tax plan introduced by House DFL and Senate GOP lawmakers on April 4 included $1,000 direct payments for every Minnesotan.

This was a blow to Governor Tim Walz, an early supporter of the idea.

The direct payments would have cost the state $2billion of the $9.25billion budget surplus available to spend.

If passed, the child tax credits will apply to 2021, so Minnesota taxpayers would see the credits this year.

The child tax credits would cost roughly $308million.

“We’re going to do something that is targeted and significant to really make a difference,” said House Taxes Committee chair Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, reports the Minnesota Reformer.

Both chambers will be aiming to advance their respective tax plans in the coming days.

Lawmakers adjourn the session next month, so they may have to compromise to approve any tax plan before then.

The current proposal includes tax credits worth $325 for each child aged 16 or younger.

Single parents earning up to $70,000 would qualify.

Married parents earning up to $140,000 would qualify.

In comparison, the federal child tax credit was worth up to $3,600 per child in 2021.

Half of the credits - worth up to $1,800 - were automatically paid out as advance payments between July and December, while the rest can be claimed on your tax return in 2022.

The maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of:

  • $75,000 or less for singles,
  • $112,500 or less for heads of household and
  • $150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

The deadline to file income tax returns is April 18, 2022.

If approved, Minnesota residents who have not yet filed would be able to claim the tax credit when filing their state return.

Minnesota residents who have filed would claim the rebate by amending their state return.

Are there other direct payments being considered?

Six democratic senators have proposed $240 payments every three months to help with rising gas prices.

The group introduced the bill on March 10.

Like the American Rescue Act stimulus checks, payments would go directly to Americans' bank accounts, as long as they have provided that information to the IRS.

The bill is meant to provide relief from rapidly rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon of gas was $4.17 on April 5.

Plus, kids nationwide will lose free lunch at the end of the school year.

And Instacart has a new offer for shoppers, including 15-minute delivery.

