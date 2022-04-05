ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Opinion: The thin line entrepreneurs must be careful not to cross

By Scott Galloway for CNN Business Perspectives
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Yogababble is an attempt to smear Vaseline over the lens of truth, and often used by entrepreneurs to make their company, brand or products appear more compelling than they actually...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

5 things first-time founders must remember when working with VCs

At that point, I went back to Harvard to finish up my MBA, and after graduation, I joined an early-stage venture capital firm based in Palo Alto. Through my startup experience and having now invested in more than 10 startups with Wing, what I’ve come to learn is that finding the right venture capitalist for your startup is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. In many ways, it’s like finding the right spouse.
PALO ALTO, CA
blavity.com

Putting Black Women First Starts With Entrepreneurship

For nearly a decade, I’ve been the co-owner of a Black-owned seafood restaurant, The Crabby Shack. What initially started as a barbecue sensation and personal passion has transformed into a Brooklyn-based seafood joint where everyone and anyone can enjoy great food made with love. Despite the challenges that Black women entrepreneurs face, we persist and continue to fulfill our entrepreneurial dreams. But now, more than ever, we need an investment in resources, access to professional networks, and the business education needed to survive and thrive.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fortune

Women of color can no longer buy into the ‘inclusion delusion’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cast a spotlight on the challenges women of color face in the workplace, from having their qualifications scrutinized, to enduring microaggressions, to feeling the pressure of representing an entire race in their responses and behavior.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Verge

Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Billy Evans
Person
Adam Neumann
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
TheStreet

Here’s How Much Companies Can Save With Work From Home

The pandemic started two years ago this month, and as we slowly (and hopefully) begin to transition from the pandemic to an endemic, it’s clear that there’s no going back to the way things were a million years ago. (Or 2019, which feels like the same thing.) One...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company

5 executives share how they conquered professional fears

Rising to the heights of leadership in some of the world’s biggest or best-known organizations generally isn’t easy. Getting to a place in your career in which you have not only a seat at the table but sit at the head of it, typically requires a combination of talent, hard work, support, and fortitude, among other attributes.
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Black Enterprise

Walmart Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs and Launch of Black Owned Beauty Brand at Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

During the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, Walmart convened a dynamic group of female business leaders for a weekend of learning and celebration. Led by Vice President of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity, Tony Waller, and the Constituent Relations team, Walmart hosted a range of activations. These events included a dinner celebrating the launch of MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker, informational sessions, and engagement of key female business influencers.
LIFESTYLE
hackernoon.com

Unfairness Helped Me Build a $1M Side Business

This article is part of the Living For The Weekdays newsletter, a pragmatic guide to becoming a part-time entrepreneur, finding meaning in work, and achieving financial independence. In order for your side business to be sustainable from a time and resource perspective, eliminating friction is key. We all have an unfair advantage and hopefully by the end of this post, you can identify yours. Step 1: Identify your unfair advantage to rank your top side business ideas. Step 3: Execute your top business ideas to find the most value with the least effort.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

I Own a Business in the Beauty Industry — Why Should I Care About Social Responsibility?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Social responsibility is becoming a hot topic in the business world, with sustainable practices gaining more and more ground. While every company has its unique mission and goals, making sustainable efforts is something I believe all businesses should be considering. The sustainable movement is not simply an external environmental effort, but it is also a method for connecting with your team and customers on a deeper level.
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

967K+
Followers
143K+
Post
766M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy