Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

By Clare Duffy
CNN
 1 day ago
Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors, a move that potentially boosts his influence over the social media platform and which comes one day after it was disclosed that he had become the company's largest individual...

CNN

