ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Lost City | At the Movies

wdiy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to dip her toe back into the rom-com genre, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The Lost...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Channing Tatum
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#At The Movies#Art#Salon#The Lehigh Valley Press
CNET

The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu

Bruce Willis plays a past-his-prime sheriff who's put to the test in American Siege, one of the four films coming to Hulu this week. Here's a full list of all the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to...
TV SHOWS
SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Movie Concept Art Reveals Ben Affleck's Batsuit

Batman reveals an upgraded tactical suit for Ben Affleck's Dark Knight. Before Robert Pattinson donned the cape and cowl as a year-two caped crusader in The Batman, Affleck developed a standalone Bat-movie set in the shared DC Extended Universe. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star was attached to direct the screenplay he had co-written with Geoff Johns — about Batman battling the assassin Deathstroke (Justice League's Joe Manganiello) — but Affleck dropped out of the director's chair in 2017. Warner Bros. brought on Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, who turned down directing Affleck's script in favor of a rebooted Batman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Cosplays As the Joker in New Photo

When it comes to Batman's biggest foe, many actors have taken on the role of the Joker over the years. Both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix earned Academy Awards for their portrayals of the DC villain, and many other big names have donned the iconic Joker look ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jared Leto. Recently, Eternals star Barry Keoghan was heard voicing the character in The Batman, and a newly-released deleted scene provided a closer look at his take on the Clown Prince of Crime. When it comes to fan-casting the part of the Joker, there's one actor we never knew we needed in the role. Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum took to Instagram this week to show off his very own Joker cosplay.
MOVIES
CNET

From 'Speed' to Spider-Man: Movies You Probably Didn't Know Won Oscars

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, including heavyweight contenders like The Power of the Dog, King Richard and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, Spider-Man is vying to join the list of Oscar-winning cinematic masterworks such as Casablanca, Schindler's List and Suicide Squad. Hang on, Suicide Squad won...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Movies of 2022 So Far

If you're trying to make sense of our ever-changing reality, cinema can help. Through a filmmaker's lens, audiences absorb new takes on the world—which can feel particularly meaningful now, in this third year of wondering what normal even means. 2022 has already brought us a noir take on the classic superhero film, a satirical send-up of the horrors of dating, and a lush sci-fi meditation on the meaning of life, and we're not even halfway through the year. Read on for our favorite movies from 2022 so far, with many more to come.
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in April 2022

Netflix is having a big month, folks. I feel like I write that every month, because hardly a moment goes by without Netflix launching something pretty huge. In April Ozark comes to its long awaited conclusion. As you may remember, Netflix split the fourth and final season into two drops. The second part will be available on April 29.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Resident' Actor Suddenly Exits Show

The Resident has lost another member of the cast. Miles Fowler, who joined the Fox medical drama for Season 5, is not coming back for a potential Season 6. His final episode aired on March 29. Fowler starred as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos from surprise wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet on Wednesday when she shared photos from her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a string of photos from inside a Las Vegas chapel, where they were both decked out in leather jackets. The photos had a polaroid feel to them as they danced at the intimate occasion, that only featured the photographer and an Elvis impersonator. The room was beautifully decorated in white with a floral arch by a pair of curtains and the word 'LOVE' spelled out.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy