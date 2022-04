The National Football League is looking to grow its international business to $1 billion annually over the next 10 years — and is using flag football to get to the end zone. Damani Leech, COO of NFL International, says the league’s next phase of expansion is overseas, projecting 50 million more international consumers in the next decade, despite already having more than 150 million international and 180 million domestic fans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO