Ferguson’s former No2 Steve McClaren set for Man Utd return as assistant manager to Ten Hag should club hire Dutchman

By Kealan Hughes
 1 day ago

STEVE MCLAREN could be set for a sensational return to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's assistant, according to reports.

United are on the lookout for a new manager with Mauricio Pochettino also linked to the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWUao_0f00rpCe00
Erik ten Hag worked as assistant to Steve McLaren at FC Twente Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un0jG_0f00rpCe00
McLaren is a big fan of the Ajax boss Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Ten Hag is one of the favourites to succeed Ralf Rangick and McLaren is being eyed as a possible assistant, report The Guardian.

McLaren would make up for Ten Hag's lack of Premier League experience and previously acted as No2 to Sir Alex Ferguson at United.

There is also the added bonus of McLaren having worked with Ten Hag previously, at Dutch club FC Twente.

The roles were reversed in the Eredivisie with McLaren the main man but the pair achieved success, winning the league in 2010.

McLaren is a big fan of Ten Hag, praising his ability to think quickly during matches.

He said of the Ajax boss: "His great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation.

"He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football, the environment he wants to create.

"Tactically he’s outstanding. He worked with Pep [Guardiola] at Bayern Munich and took in his philosophy too.

"They called him ‘Mini Pep’ out there. He’s ready. A lot of top clubs in Germany and England will be out to get him.

“I would have to sit in the stand to analyse games that way but he can do it from the touchline and initiate changes.

“He was invaluable in my first year. I would not have survived if it hadn’t been for his work and his understanding of the game.

“He’s proved he can do it at the top level at Ajax. In terms of changing games, he is second to none."

