Who is golfing idol Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill and do the glamourous couple have any children together?

By Richard Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DESPITE slipping into second spot on the rankings, Jon Rahm has arguably been the best golf player within the last four years.

And the Spaniard will be supported from the stands at the upcoming Masters Tournament by his stunning wife Kelley Cahill, who recently gave birth to their son Kepa.

Rahm and wife Kelley celebrate Credit: AFP or licensors
The American has been with Rahm since their time at college Credit: INSTAGRAM

Who is Kelley Cahill?

Born in February 1994, Kelley Cahill was raised by her mother Nancy and father Rob.

She was raised in Lake Oswego, Oregeon, USA in the same household as her brother Marty.

Cahill had a sporting background which led her to graduate from Arizona State University whilst representing the state by competing in javelin but she has also tried her hand at tennis, boxing and track and field.

However, prior to that, the American met Jon Rahm and the pair would start dating before moving in together in 2017.

The stunning blonde got hitched to Rahm in 2019 Credit: INSTAGRAM
Kelley Cahill is not shy in keeping her Instagram followers entertained with bikini images Credit: INSTAGRAM

The couple have the potential to be the new faces of the sport and Cahill already has her fair share of Instagram admirers.

And it is no surprise as Cahill is not shy in flaunting her incredible figure in a series of bikini shots.

Kelley Cahill is looking to make her name in golf Credit: INSTAGRAM

How did she meet Jon Rahm?

Rahm and Cahill have been together since college, where both attended Arizona State University.

The pair lived together for two years there before they finally got together.

And the pair were once almost torn apart by a fiercely competitive tennis match they played against each other.

Cahill said: “He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right’.

"He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Rahm married Cahill in the Spanish city of Bilbao at the end of 2019.

Credit: INSTAGRAM

How many children do they have?

The Spanish golfer had revealed he would not hesitate to walk out on The Masters if college sweetheart Kelley Cahill went into labour during the event.

But luckily for the pair, the baby arrived early and Rahm celebrated the birth of their first child online.

Announcing the birth on Instagram, Rahm wrote: "Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born on April 3, 2021 at 12.15am.

Kelley and John became parents for the first time on April 3 Credit: Instagram @jonrahm

"Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health.

"He is 7.2lb and 20.5ins, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!"

