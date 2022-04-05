ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

£51,000 of tax-payer's money is spent on Bank of England's 'woke' and 'inclusive' rebrand which replaces Britannia's flag of St George shield with one bearing the Union Flag

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Bank of England's 'woke' re-brand which saw the flag of St George removed from its logo cost the taxpayer more than £51,000, it has emerged.

The widely-criticised move in early March saw the flag replaced with the Union Jack because it is 'more inclusive' - leading some to accuse the institution of being 'ashamed to be English'.

The Bank's bosses were branded 'woke idiots' after making several other controversial changes to its 328-year-old seal, including removing the pile of money at the feet of Britannia - the female personification of Britain.

While her right hand still holds a spear, she is depicted in a more passive stance, with her left arm - which wields an olive branch representing peace - now bent rather than thrusting forwards.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, obtained by Guido Fawkes, the total cost of the logo and font rebrand was £51,694.49.

The institution used a company called Epic Icons to design the Britannia symbol, paying them £6,720, while Lee Funnell is listed as providing 'photography for the visual identity', to the tune of £14,809.27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tH79V_0f00qRJx00
The old seal (pictured left) was redesigned (right) in a move the Bank says 'reflects our commitment to be plainer and simpler'. It cost the taxpayer more than £51,000, with more than £22,000 spent on the font alone. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oe4sh_0f00qRJx00
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (pictured), said the move was part of the Bank's mission to be 'inclusive and accessible'

Font design and licence of usage set the bank back, £22,337.22, paid to Monotype Limited, while a £7,728 bill for animation guidelines and film was paid to RedSofa.

When asked what about the new logo is inclusive, the bank said: 'Our new Britannia symbol is now readable for mobile users and also better reflects our current mission and values

'The key changes we have made are to replace the St George's Cross on the shield with a Union Flag, and to remove the coins (the latter also helps us to increase the size of the Britannia within the symbol).'

John Bell, a retired academic, said following the update on March 4: 'So the Bank of England is ashamed of being a Bank (no pile of coins) and English (cross of St George replaced by the Union flag), and even of Britannia's (and its) role as the spreader of peace and prosperity (enfeebled Britannia).'

Former MEP Rupert Lowe commented: 'The Bank of England is spending their time/our money redesigning their logo to become more ''inclusive''....

'I mean honestly what are these people playing at? Incompetent, woke idiots.'

Others also took to Twitter to express their anger at the politically correct rebranding.

Simon Barrall wrote: 'Why has the Bank of England removed the Cross of St George from its logo and replaced it with the Union flag? It is the Bank of ENGLAND?'

Another critic said: 'And the metropolitan liberal (so called) elite wonder why English nationalism is on the rise!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvtHf_0f00qRJx00
The Bank of England, pictured, said it wanted to become more 'inclusive' and this was a driving force behind the changes

A history of 'The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJFUN_0f00qRJx00

For almost all of its entire 328-year history, the Bank of England has been based on Threadneedle Street in the City of London.

It has long been known as The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street, a name it takes from a picture by artist James Gillray in the 1797.

The satirical image shows Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger pretending to 'woo' an old lady, who is a personification of the Bank.

What he really wants though is the Bank's money, represented by coins which are falling out of her pocket, and a chest which she is sitting on.

At the time the bank was still essentially a private company, with critics suggesting politicians were taking advantage of 'The Old Lady'.

The image and the subsequent nickname has stuck over the years, with many still calling the Bank, The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street.

Some get this mixed up with Britannia, who is the figure on the seal of the Bank.

Britannia has been associated with the Bank since its inception, with a Court of Directors declaring the Common Seal of the bank should represent 'Britannia sitting and looking on a Bank of money', only days after it gained Royal Charter in 1694.

One booklet found in the Bank's archives suggests the group had been inspired by the design found on the reverse of the halfpenny and farthing at the time .

The motif was only brought into existence though 20 years later, when Flemish engraver John Roettier created the image after being inspired by a coin featuring the motif of Roman emperor Hadrian.

Using the face of Frances Stuart, who later became the Duchess of Richmond as a model, he showed Britannia holding an olive branch in her right hand, a spear in her left, with a shield with the combined crosses of St George and St Andrew.

This was minted onto coins, but the seal itself differed in some aspects - on the seal she sat higher up, looked to the right instead of the left, had a waist-high bank of money and the shield only showed the St George's cross.

Over the years she has been designed a number of times - sometimes she was shown looking over her shoulder away from the pile of money, while on others she could be seen standing in a chariot being pulled by two horses.

The pattern eventually settled on her being seated, holding a spear and shield in one hand, a sprig in the other, and with a crown above her head.

Source: Bank of England

While logo has not been entirely overhauled, there are a number of obvious differences between the new and the old.

A pile of what appear to be coins laying at the feet of Britannia have disappeared from the new seal, as have the feet themselves.

Meanwhile, the shield resting next to her has been redesigned, with the St George's cross on the previous version being replaced with the Union Jack.

And Britannia herself has shifted - no longer sat side-on, she has turned slightly to a more face-on position.

On its website, the Bank had said its mission was 'to serve the people of the UK' and it had looked at this as part of the redesign, adding the new logo 'reflects our commitment to be plainer and simpler'.

It said: 'One part of how we communicate is the 'look and feel' of our content. That includes things like our logo, and the colours and typography we use.

'We want to make these things more accessible and inclusive. So our in-house designers have worked with industry leaders to create a new, digital-first 'visual identity system' for our website and publications.

'We will keep on working to improve the way we communicate because this will help us to carry out our mission.'

While the logo is the most obvious change, the Bank added it had redesigned its website and typeface to make it easier to read for people with dyslexia.

It said: 'It's estimated up to 1 in every 10 people in the UK has some degree of dyslexia.

'So we have designed a new typeface that is easier to read.

'The design was created by industry-leaders in type design. It's based on guidance by the British Dyslexia Association.'

It added it had changed its use of colours, inspired by those used on its banknotes, to make the contrast between the colour of the text and backgrounds better.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said: 'The Bank of England has been around for hundreds of years, but it embraces advances in digital technology.

'These advances have brought many benefits.

'One is that it brings us closer to the public we serve.

'We know this means we have to explain what we do and why.

'How we communicate is part of how we carry out our mission. We intend to keep trying to make our communications more inclusive and accessible for everyone.'

It comes after the Bank came under fire for removing portraits of former governors who were linked to the slave trade in June last year.

Governor Andrew Bailey was accused of taking part in a 'latter-day Bonfire of the Vanities' after the objects were removed following a review.

The seven figures include colonial trader Sir Gilbert Heathcote and slave traders Sir Robert Clayton, and Robert Bristow.

Sir James Bateman acted for the Royal African Company - the foremost slave trading enterprise of the time - while William Manning and John Pearse held investments in plantations.

The seventh figure is William Dawsonne, director of the bank from 1698 to 1719.

A spokesman for the Bank of England said: 'In June 2020, the Bank announced a review of its collection of images of former governors and directors, to ensure none with known involvement of the slave trade remain on display anywhere in the Bank.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

One of Prince Andrew's long-term business associates and Pitch@Palace director is revealed as Chairman of a tax avoidance firm 'which owes HMRC over £3m' who was branded 'evasive' by tribunal which fined company £150,000

A long-term business associate of Prince Andrew is the director of a tax avoidance company which has been fined by HM Revenue and Customs for not complying with an investigation. Arthur Lancaster, a chartered accountant who has worked with the Duke of York for many years, was named in court...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' creates a 'FORTRESS' by buying neighbouring properties for his family in a bid to stop council bulldozers moving in

A millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' has created a 'fortress' by buying surrounding properties for his family in a bid to stop council bulldozers demolishing the complex, it was claimed today. After an eight-year battle, Graham Wildin, 69, was ordered by the courts to destroy the huge...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Just Stop Oil: Activists storm Essex terminal in bid to cut off petrol supply to southeast England

Activists hoping to cut off the supply of petrol to the whole of southeast England have occupied one of the region’s busiest oil terminals.A group of 25 members of the Just Stop Oil campaign used ladders to scale the fence at Navigator oil terminal in Thurrock, Essex, in the early hours of Wednesday.This is the sixth day of action from the campaigners, who have been protesting against oil terminals across the southeast and Midlands since Friday.They are calling for the government to “stop planning the destruction of their future” and to “end all new oil and gas”.The group says activists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The non-dom in Downing Street: Chancellor Rishi Sunak's billionaire wife is registered as Indian for tax purposes potentially saving her millions of pounds - but the couple insist she pays what she owes and they've done nothing wrong

Rishi Sunak's wife has been claiming 'non-dom' status, meaning she could save on her UK tax bill while living in Downing Street, it emerged last night. Akshata Murthy, the daughter of an Indian billionaire, could have saved millions of pounds over several years through the arrangement. She is registered as...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadrian
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

What is the law on smacking a child in England as Wales follows Scotland in ban

Wales has today followed Scotland in introducing a ban on hitting a child as a form of punishment. On Monday, Wales abolished “reasonable chastisement” as a defence for smacking. It comes after University College London analysed 20 years of research on the topic alongside a team of international...
KIDS
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebranding#Uk#The Bank Of England#Epic Icons#Monotype Limited#Redsofa
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Face masks no longer required in places of worship

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship and while attending marriage and funeral services in Scotland has ended. About one in 12 people had Covid last week and the number in hospital with the virus was at a record high. Covid mask laws for shops, some...
WORLD
The Independent

Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned...
U.K.
mansionglobal.com

London Home With Roof Deck Overlooking the River Thames Lists for £2.65 Million

A London residence with views of the River Thames hit the market earlier this month for £2.65 million. On Sunday, the owners of a renovated five-bedroom home on London’s River Thames will be sitting on their roof terrace with a prime view of The Boat Race—a famous crew contest between rowers from Cambridge and Oxford universities.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Vodafone to create 300 new sales jobs in Stoke-on-Trent

Vodafone says it is creating more than 300 new jobs at its centre in Stoke-on-Trent. The roles will be filled over the next year at its offices at Festival Park, which will become a base for training, sales and a franchise academy. Expansion of the site will see the wider...
BUSINESS
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Statue of slave trader Robert Milligan to join Museum of London collection

A statue of merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan will join the Museum of London Docklands collection where it can be “contextualised”.The controversial landmark was taken down from its plinth at West India Quay in the Docklands in June 2020.The bronze statue, which had stood in east London since 1997, was removed following a petition – launched by local Labour councillor Ehtasham Haque – which was signed by more than 4,000 people.The statue of Robert Milligan, which was removed from outside MoL Docklands in 2020, is joining our collections. Following a public consultation in partnership with @TowerHamletsNow & @CanalRiverTrust, it...
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

British 'spy' security guard, 57, accused of passing secrets to Russian is extradited from Germany to London and charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act

A British security guard has been extradited from Germany to London and charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act. David Smith, 57, is suspected of spying for Russia and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The alleged offences are said to have been committed between...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy