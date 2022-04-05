Fears over chicken and egg shortage in US ahead of Easter as bird flu spreads – sending prices soaring

MILLIONS of chickens have been culled as bird flu spreads across the country, sparking fears of shortages in the run-up to Easter.

Egg prices have rocketed by 50 percent to around $2.88 per dozen since the start of February when cases of avian influenza were first detected in a turkey flock in Indiana.

Millions of chickens have been culled across the US amid rising cases of bird flu Credit: AFP

At least 17 states have reported cases of H5N1 in commercial and backyard flocks.

More than 2.5million chickens are set to be culled following an outbreak at a farm in Wisconsin, while 500,000 birds were killed in Lincoln, Nebraska last month.

A flock of broiler chickens at a Tysons Food factory in Kentucky tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu strain.

US Department of Agriculture officials have culled more than 20million birds – the largest number since 2015, according to Forbes.

It has sparked fears of shortages among popular products such as eggs and Costco's popular rotisserie chicken.

China has already taken action to block imports from states that have reported cases.

Karyn Rispoli, an egg market reporter, told Bloomberg: "While there's no such thing as a 'good' time for bird flu, the timing of this one couldn't be worse, with Easter only five weeks away."

Metcalfe’s has taken steps to help reduce the impact on Americans.

In a bid to reassure customers, Lisa Grudzielanek, assistant director of operations at Metcalfe’s, told WISN: “We did shift some things around this weekend to some alternate sources and got plenty of egg supply in.”

In February, health experts warned shoppers to be “prepared for the worst” after infections were reported and a series of twisters in the South and Midwest battered chicken farms.

Shoppers complained that they couldn't buy rotisserie chickens.

Wendy Anderson wrote on Valentines' Day: “Y’all really had to go into Publix today and buy up all the rotisserie chicken.

“Just why? Now, what am I supposed to do.”

Boffins at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed last month that no human infections of H5N1 have been recorded.

Bird flu viruses don’t normally infect humans but scientists are continuing to monitor the epidemic.

Officials are looking at vaccines to protect poultry against bird flu, according to reports.

Doctors say that avian influenza tends to spread among wild aquatic birds.

Symptoms of bird flu among humans range from eye redness to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization.

Humans that contract avian influenza may suffer temperatures of 100F or experience a fever.

Health officials say that other symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

It has sparked fears of egg shortages in the run-up to Easter Credit: Getty

Fears are also rising of a rotisserie chicken shortage Credit: Getty

