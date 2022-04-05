ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Fears over chicken and egg shortage in US ahead of Easter as bird flu spreads – sending prices soaring

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MILLIONS of chickens have been culled as bird flu spreads across the country, sparking fears of shortages in the run-up to Easter.

Egg prices have rocketed by 50 percent to around $2.88 per dozen since the start of February when cases of avian influenza were first detected in a turkey flock in Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzJji_0f00qOv000
Millions of chickens have been culled across the US amid rising cases of bird flu Credit: AFP

At least 17 states have reported cases of H5N1 in commercial and backyard flocks.

More than 2.5million chickens are set to be culled following an outbreak at a farm in Wisconsin, while 500,000 birds were killed in Lincoln, Nebraska last month.

A flock of broiler chickens at a Tysons Food factory in Kentucky tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu strain.

US Department of Agriculture officials have culled more than 20million birds – the largest number since 2015, according to Forbes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vm0Jd_0f00qOv000

It has sparked fears of shortages among popular products such as eggs and Costco's popular rotisserie chicken.

China has already taken action to block imports from states that have reported cases.

Karyn Rispoli, an egg market reporter, told Bloomberg: "While there's no such thing as a 'good' time for bird flu, the timing of this one couldn't be worse, with Easter only five weeks away."

Metcalfe’s has taken steps to help reduce the impact on Americans.

In a bid to reassure customers, Lisa Grudzielanek, assistant director of operations at Metcalfe’s, told WISN: “We did shift some things around this weekend to some alternate sources and got plenty of egg supply in.”

In February, health experts warned shoppers to be “prepared for the worst” after infections were reported and a series of twisters in the South and Midwest battered chicken farms.

Shoppers complained that they couldn't buy rotisserie chickens.

Wendy Anderson wrote on Valentines' Day: “Y’all really had to go into Publix today and buy up all the rotisserie chicken.

“Just why? Now, what am I supposed to do.”

Boffins at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed last month that no human infections of H5N1 have been recorded.

Bird flu viruses don’t normally infect humans but scientists are continuing to monitor the epidemic.

Officials are looking at vaccines to protect poultry against bird flu, according to reports.

Doctors say that avian influenza tends to spread among wild aquatic birds.

Symptoms of bird flu among humans range from eye redness to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV00z_0f00qOv000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pYFq_0f00qOv000

Humans that contract avian influenza may suffer temperatures of 100F or experience a fever.

Health officials say that other symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Fob_0f00qOv000
It has sparked fears of egg shortages in the run-up to Easter Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18achN_0f00qOv000
Fears are also rising of a rotisserie chicken shortage Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Wisconsin State
Lincoln, NE
Industry
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Nebraska Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Business
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Backyard Chickens#H5n1#Tysons Food#Easter#Americans#Wisn
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Publix
Country
China
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
378K+
Followers
17K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy