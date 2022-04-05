ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armed men kidnap American nun, 83, after night time raid on north Burkina Faso community

An 83-year-old American nun was kidnapped overnight in the troubled north of Burkina Faso, her diocese said on Tuesday.

Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun from a parish in Yalgo, northern Burkina Faso, was abducted by an unidentified armed group on Monday night.

Tennyson, who has been preaching in Yalgo since 2014, was taken to an unknown destination by her captors.

Before leaving with Tennyson, the armed group vandalised halls, sabotaged the community vehicle that they tried to take away.

'Overnight Monday to Tuesday, unidentified armed men went to the community of nuns at Yalgo parish in Kaya diocese. They kidnapped Sister Suellen Tennyson from the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross,' the diocese said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun from a parish in Yalgo, northern Burkina Faso, was abducted by an unidentified armed group on Monday night
Tennyson, who has been preaching in Yalgo since 2014, was taken to an unknown destination by her captors

