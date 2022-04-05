ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School board elections taking place across nine Missouri school districts in April 2022

By Andrew McNair
 1 day ago

A total of 18 school board seats across nine Missouri school districts covered by Ballotpedia are up for nonpartisan general election on April 5, 2022, one of which is up for a special election to a one-year term. Of the 52 candidates running in these contests, nine (17.3%) are incumbents running for re-election. Races in four of the nine districts have no incumbents running.

The figures above do not include two at-large seats up for election on the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education, for which a general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

The Missouri school boards for which elections are being held on April 5 include the Center School District, Grandview C-4 School District, Hickman Mills C-1 School District, Liberty Public Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Park Hill School District, Platte County R-III School District, Raytown C-2 School District, and St. Joseph School District.

In 2021, Ballotpedia tracked elections for 27 seats across 11 Missouri school boards in which 59 candidates ran, including 21 incumbents. Incumbents ran in all but one of these contests and won re-election 57.1% of the time. In four school districts all incumbents won re-election and in five districts at least one incumbent won and one incumbent lost. No incumbents won re-election in two districts.

In 2022, Ballotpedia is tracking elections for over 1,000 school board seats across 39 states and Washington, D.C. As of April 5, this includes 12 school board recall elections.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

