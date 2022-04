Esteban Ocon believes his battles with Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso this season that will help lift the entire team’s performance. The pair engaged in a fierce fight in the opening stages of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Ocon defending robustly and regaining the position from Alonso on one occasion before eventually losing out to the Spaniard. Far from being concerned about the fight, Ocon said it was special for him to be able to scrap with the double world champion and that such competition will only help Alpine to improve.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO