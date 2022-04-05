ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why you DON'T need to panic about new Covid variant 'XE': UK officials have spotted nearly 640 cases of the Omicron sub-strain which may be 10 per cent more infectious - but experts say there's 'no need to get worked up'

By Joe Davies
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A new version of the Omicron Covid variant detected in the United Kingdom is not anything to worry about, experts say.

The XE variant is a combination of the BA.1 Omicron strain — which caused massive global outbreaks in late 2021 — and the BA.2 'stealth' variant — which virologists say is even more transmissible than its predecessor.

UK officials have spotted nearly 640 cases of the sub-strain, which preliminary data suggests may be 10 per cent more infectious than BA.2.

Experts do not believe the variant, however, is any more severe or vaccine-resistant than other types of Omicron.

Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London, said the strain was likely to follow a similar path to the 'long forgotten' AY.4.2 Delta lineage, which sparked fears in Britain but never took off elsewhere.

And Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, claimed 'there's no reason to get worked up'.

UK officials have spotted nearly 640 cases of the XE variant, which is a combination of the BA.1 Omicron strain — which caused massive global outbreaks in late 2021 — and the recently budding BA.2 'stealth' variant. Graph shows: The relative increase of XE (blue line) compared to BA.2. It has a growth rate of 0.098 per week
Professor Francois Balloux (pictured), a geneticist at University College London, said the strain was likely to follow a similar path to the 'long forgotten' AY.4.2 Delta lineage that sparked fears in Britain but never took off elsewhere

Writing on social media, Professor Balloux said: 'XE is not a variant of concern.

'It is one of many Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 recombinants.

'As such, however successful it may be, it will remain an Omicron sublineage. Delta counted more than 200 such sublineages before it got displaced by Omicron.

'At this stage, the XE situation is largely in line with the — long forgotten — Delta AY.4.2 lineage that looked slightly more transmissible in the UK, but never really took off anywhere else.'

Dr Rasmussen added: 'XE is not a Greek letter designating a new variant of concern.

'It’s just an omicron recombinant — the fifth one identified, after XA, XB, XC, and XD.

'Just keep on taking precautions for omicron, no need to get worked up about a new big bad… yet, anyway.'

The first case of the XE variant was detected in January, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

It had spotted 637 cases by March 22.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at the UKHSA, said: 'Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date.

'As with other kinds of variant, most will die off relatively quickly. This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage.

'So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness.

'UKHSA will continue to monitor the situation closely as a matter of routine, as we do all data relating to SARS-CoV-2 variants both in the UK and internationally.'

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes the new strain is ten per cent more infectious than the stealth variant, which would make it the most infectious version of the virus known.

The WHO is also not showing much concern about the recombinant variant just yet.

'XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported,' the agency wrote in a weekly epidemiological report.

'WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, alongside other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and will provide updates as further evidence becomes available.'

It is not the first recombinant to arise in recent months, and previous versions have failed to make much impact.

The 'stealth' variant (pink) now makes up 72% of active COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the CDC revealed
Health officials are not particularly worried about XE, and America will likely be able to control it due to its high vaccination rate. Pictured: A woman in Chelsea, Massachusetts, receives a shot of a Covid vaccine
The XE variant, which is a combination between the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron, now makes up 1% of cases in the UK. It has not been detected in any other nation. Pictured: A woman in Jericho, New York, receives a Covid test

Earlier this year, the 'Deltacron' variant, a combination of Omicron and Delta, was discovered across the world.

Like XE, it also was first detected in the UK, and eventually a very small amount of cases were sequenced in America as well.

Deltacron was overwhelmed by Omicron — both BA.1 and BA.2 — and failed to make much of an impact in the nation.

Such combinations of different viruses can occur in such circumstances in a process called viral recombination.

The coronavirus is made up of genetic material called RNA and, to reproduce, it must force the body to read this RNA and make exact copies of it.

There are inevitably errors when this happens because it happens so fast and so often and natural processes are imperfect.

If two viruses are in the same place at once, both being duplicated by the same cells, there is a chance the RNA genes could be mixed up, just as there could be a mix-up if someone dropped two packs of cards at once and picked them all up.

However, there is no guarantee that such a new version is any more harmful or virulent than its parents.

IN THIS ARTICLE
