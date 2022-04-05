ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polyolefin Film Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Opportunities in the polyolefin film market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the polyolefin film market is expected to reach $122.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5%. In this market, LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) is the largest...

www.thedallasnews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Texas State
Nature.com

Decoding lip language using triboelectric sensors with deep learning

Lip language is an effective method of voice-off communication in daily life for people with vocal cord lesions and laryngeal and lingual injuries without occupying the hands. Collection and interpretation of lip language is challenging. Here, we propose the concept of a novel lip-language decoding system with self-powered, low-cost, contact and flexible triboelectric sensors and a well-trained dilated recurrent neural network model based on prototype learning. The structural principle and electrical properties of the flexible sensors are measured and analysed. Lip motions for selected vowels, words, phrases, silent speech and voice speech are collected and compared. The prototype learning model reaches a test accuracy of 94.5% in training 20 classes with 100 samples each. The applications, such as identity recognition to unlock a gate, directional control of a toy car and lip-motion to speech conversion, work well and demonstrate great feasibility and potential. Our work presents a promising way to help people lacking a voice live a convenient life with barrier-free communication and boost their happiness, enriches the diversity of lip-language translation systems and will have potential value in many applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Panel Recap: Engineering the Future With Mushrooms and Diamonds

Diamonds, leather, and meat have been consumer favorites for thousands of years, but huge advances in biotechnology have jump started their alternatives and are supercharging the sustainable and conscious market. Now lab diamonds, mushroom leather, and plant-based meat are the future, haters be damned. “People are going to change because...
AUSTIN, TX
yankodesign.com

Top 10 3D printed designs to convert you into an advocate of this innovative trend

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs!
APPAREL
Benzinga

Cracking The Supply Chain Data Code

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better.
INDUSTRY
#Market Research#Market Segments#Key Market#Cagr#Lldpe#Mitsui Chemicals Tocello#Toray#Berry Plastics C#Toyobo#Amcor Flexible#M A
Phys.org

The crucial role of functional motifs—microstructural units that govern material functions—in material research

The traditional trial-and-error method in material research cannot meet the growing demand of various high performance materials, so developing a new effective paradigm of material science is extremely urgent. A study led by Dr. Xiao-Ming Jiang and Prof. Guo-Cong Guo (Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences) proposes a new research paradigm for material studies based on the "functional motif" concept.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Direct sound printing

Photo- and thermo-activated reactions are dominant in Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes for polymerization or melting/deposition of polymers. However, ultrasound activated sonochemical reactions present a unique way to generate hotspots in cavitation bubbles with extraordinary high temperature and pressure along with high heating and cooling rates which are out of reach for the current AM technologies. Here, we demonstrate 3D printing of structures using acoustic cavitation produced directly by focused ultrasound which creates sonochemical reactions in highly localized cavitation regions. Complex geometries with zero to varying porosities and 280"‰Î¼m feature size are printed by our method, Direct Sound Printing (DSP), in a heat curing thermoset, Poly(dimethylsiloxane) that cannot be printed directly so far by any method. Sonochemiluminescnce, high speed imaging and process characterization experiments of DSP and potential applications such as remote distance printing are presented. Our method establishes an alternative route in AM using ultrasound as the energy source.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Wafer-scale monolithic integration of full-colour micro-LED display using MoS transistor

Large-scale growth of transition metal dichalcogenides and their subsequent integration with compound semiconductors is one of the major obstacles for two-dimensional materials implementation in optoelectronics applications such as active matrix displays or optical sensors. Here we present a novel transition metal dichalcogenide-on-compound-semiconductor fabrication method that is compatible with a batch microfabrication process. We show how a thin film of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) can be directly synthesized on a gallium-nitride-based epitaxial wafer to form a thin film transistor array. Subsequently, the MoS2 thin film transistor was monolithically integrated with micro-light-emitting-diode (micro-LED) devices to produce an active matrix micro-LED display. In addition, we demonstrate a simple approach to obtain red and green colours through the printing of quantum dots on a blue micro-LED, which allows for the scalable fabrication of full-colour micro-LED displays. This strategy represents a promising route to attain heterogeneous integration, which is essential for high-performance optoelectronic systems that can incorporate the established semiconductor technology and emerging two-dimensional materials.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Omnispace, Microsoft Partner to Deliver Global, Hybrid 5G Non-terrestrial Network

Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century, this week announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver its global, hybrid 5G non-terrestrial network (5G NTN) to under-served regions. The two companies will work together to architect a Microsoft Azure-centric 5G hybrid network to empower consumer, enterprise,...
CELL PHONES
ScienceBlog.com

Scientists achieve record efficiency for ultra-thin solar panels

A team co-led team by the University of Surrey has successfully increased the levels of energy absorbed by wafer-thin photovoltaic panels by 25%. Their solar panels, just one micrometre thick (1μm), convert light into electricity more efficiently than others as thin and pave the way to make it easier to general more clean, green energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

What Is the Relationship Between Design Thinking and New Product Development?

Design thinking is a framework that shows the human-centered path to innovation. It modifies early thinking for the product managers by having a deep look at customers’ needs, aspirations, and frustrations. It gives priority to user requirements, emotional state, and behavior, not just qualitative data to develop product design. It inspires product managers and designers to build design specifications and test them early during the process. It is a non-linear process so designers use different processes in parallel or use them repeatedly in their projects.
Nature.com

Ag nanoparticles immobilized sulfonated polyethersulfone/polyethersulfone electrospun nanofiber membrane for the removal of heavy metals

In this work, Eucommia ulmoides leaf extract (EUOLstabilized silver nanoparticles (EUOL@AgNPs) incorporated sulfonated polyether sulfone (SPES)/polyethersulfone (PES) electrospun nanofiber membranes (SP ENMs) were prepared by electrospinning, and they were studied for the removal of lead (Pb(II)) and cadmium (Cd(II)) ions from aqueous solutions. The SP ENMs with various EUOL@AgNPs loadings were characterized by X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscope, thermo-gravimetric analysis (TGA), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and contact angle (CA) measurements. The adsorption studies showed that the adsorption of Cd(II) and Pb(II) was rapid, achieved equilibrium within 40Â min and 60Â min, respectively and fitted with non-linear pseudo-second-order (PSO) kinetics model. For Cd(II) and Pb(II), the Freundlich model described the adsorption isotherm better than the Langmuir isotherm model. The maximum adsorption capacity for Cd(II) and Pb(II) was 625 and 370.37Â mgÂ gâˆ’1 respectively at neutral pH. Coexisting anions of fluoride, chloride, and nitrate had a negligible influence on Cd(II) removal than the Pb(II). On the other hand, the presence of silicate and phosphate considerably affected Cd(II) and Pb(II) adsorption. The recyclability, regeneration, and reusability of the fabricated EUOL@AgNPs-SP ENMs were studied and they retained their high adsorption capacity up to five cycles. The DFT measurements revealed that SP-5 ENMs exhibited the highest adsorption selectivity for Cd(II) and the measured binding energies for Cd(II), Pb(II), are 219.35 and 206.26Â kcalÂ molâˆ’1, respectively. The developed ENM adsorbent may find application for the removal of heavy metals from water.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A single screen-printed electrode in tandem with chemometric tools for the forensic differentiation of Brazilian beers

In the present study a single screen-printed carbon electrode (SPCE) and chemometric techniques were utilized for forensic differentiation of Brazilian American lager beers. To differentiate Brazilian beers at the manufacturer and brand level, the classification techniques: soft independent modeling of class analogy (SIMCA), partial least squares regression discriminant analysis (PLS-DA), and support vector machines discriminant analysis (SVM-DA) were tested. PLS-DA model presented an inconclusive assignment ratio of 20%. On the other hand, SIMCA models had a 0 inconclusive rate but an sensitivity close to 85%. While the non-linear technique (SVM-DA) showed an accuracy of 98%, with 95% sensitivity and 98% specificity. The SPCE-SVM-DA technique was then used to distinguish at brand level two highly frauded beers. The SPCE coupled with SVM-DA performed with an accuracy of 97% for the classification of both brands. Therefore, the proposed electrochemicalsensor configuration has been deemed an appropriate tool for discrimination of American lager beers according to their producer and brands.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthesis and assessment of copper-based nanoparticles as a surface coating agent for antiviral properties against SARS-CoV-2

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08766-0, published on 22 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'RT-PCR',. "The reaction conditions were as follows: step 1, reverse transcription for 15Â min at 50Â Â°C; step 2, initial denaturation for 3Â...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A million times faster: DNA nanotechnology could speed up pharmaceutical development while minimizing costs

A new tool speeds up development of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products by more than 1 million times while minimizing costs. In search of pharmaceutical agents such as new vaccines, industry will routinely scan thousands of related candidate molecules. A novel technique allows this to take place on the nano scale, minimizing use of materials and energy. The work is published in the journal Nature Chemistry.
SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

Enea Inks 5G and Wi-Fi Deal with North American Tier-1 MNO

Enea has signed a three-year agreement for 5G core network applications and Wi-Fi Service management solutions with a North American Tier-1 mobile network operator. Enea will provide an intelligent 5G APN assignment application and a 5G Standalone mediation function for all subscribers in the customer's mobile network. Enea will as part of this agreement also provide a security gateway authentication function for the customer's small cell network as well as a solution for secure nationwide and high-capacity stadium Wi-Fi services.
BUSINESS

