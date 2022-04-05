ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Love child of Belgium's King Albert II Princess Delphine says she felt 'deformed by gossip' during her seven year court battle to be recognised as the royal's daughter

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The illegitimate daughter of King Albert II of Belgium has said she felt 'deformed by gossip' during her seven year court battle to be recognised as his child.

Princess Delphine, 53, formerly known as Delphine Boël, is thought to be the result of an 18-year affair between the former monarch, 86, and Belgian aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps, 79, that began in the 1960s.

Speaking after a court officially acknowledged her as the love child of Belgium's former king in October 2020, Delphine said her battle to be recognised as a royal was not about money or status.

Speaking to Variety, she explained how the battle had had a profound impact on her sense of being as she faced fierce criticism.

She explained how strangers in similar circumstances would get in touch to commend her efforts, saying: 'It gave me a huge amount of courage to carry on with my court case, because you have to understand that I was like a pot of clay, going up against huge power, like a big hammer of iron. I was in a very fragile situation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqn0o_0f00icnO00
The illegitimate daughter of King Albert II of Belgium has said she felt 'deformed by gossip' during her seven year court battle to be recognised as his child

Delphine's mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, now 80, had begun an affair with Albert in 1966, when he was the crown prince.

Albert married Queen Paola in 1959 and always played down rumours that he was Delphine's father, referring to his affair with her mother as 'a crisis', reports the Times.

Albert kept in close contact with the baroness and Delphine, who was born in 1968.

But when she turned 16 in 1984, the soon-to-be king - who ascended to the throne in 1993 - distanced himself from the pair to preserve his marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIYbF_0f00icnO00
Princess Delphine, 53, formerly known as Delphine Boël, is thought to be the result of an 18-year affair between the former monarch, 86, and Belgian aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps, 79, that began in the 1960s (pictured, Delphine with the monarch) 

Delphine only found out that he was actually her father a year later, at the age of 17.

Elsewhere, Delphine explained how her mother had been happy to 'protect' her father after having his child.

She said: 'My mother was very much of the view that the country comes first,.

'You have to protect your country, and me being born to a prince who became a king was a scandal.

'So she protected my father and the country more than she did me in some ways... You don't say anything, you protect your country, you protect your parents, you don't say anything, however much you're suffering.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBHKT_0f00icnO00
Delphine's mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps (left), now 80, had begun an affair with Albert in 1966, when he was the crown prince (Pictured: Baron Dieter von Malsen Ponickau with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps at Osterberg castle, Germany, 1998)

The rumours of the paternity issue began swirling in 1997 and became stronger in 2001. It was then that Albert ceased contact with Delphine.

Only a month after Delphine launched her legal bid, Albert, 87, abdicated the throne, which was handed to his son Philippe.

It would be seven years before Albert lost the case and was forced to recognise the then-Delphine Boel as his genuine daughter - before a second court battle awarded her the title Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg.

Her children have since been made an official royals - joining 20 other Belgian princes and princesses.

Delphine says she has healed the relationship with her father and retold the moment she had an emotional meeting with Albert and Paola at their lavish home in Belvedere Castle in Laeken in October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXMie_0f00icnO00
Left: Albert II before he was made king. Right: Albert pictured with Queen Paola, his son Phillipe, born in 1960, and daughter Princess Astrid, born in 1962
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JLkE_0f00icnO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Vde_0f00icnO00
Albert II (pictured left with Queen Paola of Belgium) had fought tooth and nail to avoid accepting Delphine was his daughter ever since paternity rumours became public in 1998

She explained: 'I didn't realize how important it was going to be to see him again.

'Because, you know, when you go to court, you pretty much say 'I hate you, I never want to see you again.'

'What I didn't realize is how important it was for me to see him again. And so now it's a time of forgiveness, of working things out. It's a time of healing.'

Her comments come after she appeared in a new documentary about her battle in which she said he reduced her to tears when he accused the artist of pursuing her paternity claim because she 'wanted attention'.

Princess Delphine said her now-recognised father was 'nasty' as she spoke of their first encounter as part of a new television documentary.

During their first meeting in 2013, she claimed to the VTM channel that he 'sneered' at her: 'Ah, because it's not going so well as an artist you need some attention.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc88g_0f00icnO00
Delphine Boel, now 52 (pictured in Paris in 1999) has been recognised as the illegitimate lovechild of Albert II, former King of Beligum, after a seven-year legal battle

She added: 'At that moment I thought, "how unbelievably rude is this?"

'After the first conversation with Albert and his lawyers, I walked out of the office completely crushed and crying.

'They said I was "putting a gun to the king's head" by going to court.'

Princess Delphine said: 'The first time I visited him and his lawyers, he was very nasty and made me cry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hvhU_0f00icnO00
Delphine, pictured at a press conference in Brussels last year after she won the legal battle to be confirmed as a princess, said her battle to be recognised as a royal was not about money or status

'I never thought I would go to court. But I did it out of a certain principle.

'After Albert said I wasn't his daughter, I needed proof. I had to know for sure.'

The princess met her half-brother King Philippe for the first time in 2020.

The monarch said it was a 'warm meeting' which took place at the Castle of Laeken on Friday October 9, 2020.

In a joint statement shared to the Belgian royal family's Facebook page, Philippe, 60, and Delphine - who shared a photograph of them socially distanced - said: 'This extensive and special conversation gave us the opportunity to get to know each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9a27_0f00icnO00
King Philippe of Belgium (right) met his half-sister Princess Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg Gotha (left) for the first time in October 2020 - after she was finally recognised as former king Albert II's daughter following a lengthy legal battle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRbFI_0f00icnO00
In a joint statement shared to the Belgian royal family's Facebook page, Philippe and Delphine said: 'This extensive and special conversation gave us the opportunity to get to know each other'

'We have spoken about our own lives and our common interests. This bond will develop further in family context.'

Speaking after a court officially recognised her as the love child of Belgium's former king, Delphine said her battle to be recognised as a royal was not about money or status.

She explained that her mother's husband, wealthy industrialist and aristocrat Jacques Boel, is 'much richer than the royal family'.

Delphine also revealed she will not be using the 'Her Royal Highness' prefix, adding: 'I just wanted to be the same as my brother and my sister.'

She told Belgian radio show Matin Premiere: 'I feel like I have a right to exist. Not to exist in the royal family but as me.

'My decision to call for help through the law, I feel today that it was the right thing to do... The judicial system said that I was right and that I had the right to exist.'

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene is BACK in Monaco with Prince Albert and her twins but will take time to 'further strengthen her health before gradually resuming her official duties', says palace

Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco to be with her husband Prince Albert and her children as her health improves, the royal palace has announced. Charlene, 44, has been absent from the principality for months due to health problems, including what the palace has previously referred to as a 'state of profound general fatigue'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Times
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
The Independent

Widow ‘mourned at wrong grave for 27 years after husband’s ashes secretly given to his mother’

A widow who says she mourned at the wrong grave for 27 years is suing a funeral giant, claiming her husband’s ashes were secretly given to his estranged mother.Kathleen Walsham says she asked for the remains of Kieron Kenny, 43, to be scattered in a garden of rest near their east London home rather than interred in an urn when he died in 1989 because he was “very claustrophobic and scared of the dark”.For the next three decades, she and her three children visited East London Cemetery in West Ham for poignant occasions such as Fathers’ Days and birthdays, she...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Blared Out Cutting Insult And Didn't Flinch, Lord Sebastian COE Says

Princess Anne uttered a cutting insult over a loudspeaker and didn't flinch. Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The Princess Royal is famous for her no-nonsense attitude and scathing remarks, which have occasionally gotten her into trouble. In one event, she blared out a cutting insult with her microphone on and she didn't look bothered that everyone heard it on loudspeaker.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I never give up on hope': Mother of missing chef Claudia Lawrence marks 13 years since her daughter's disappearance as she says 'we should really have had answers before now'

The mother of missing university chef Claudia Lawrence has said she has 'never given up hope' of finding her daughter as she marked the 13th anniversary of her disappearance. The 35-year-old has not been seen since she failed to arrive for work at the University of York in March 2009.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Dads share photos of daughters using their face as an art canvas and it's so adorable

"See … this is why I wanted boys," joked a man as he showed off his daughter's artwork on his face. The tweet went viral, garnering almost 120,000 likes. It sparked a whole array of men to share images of how their daughters used them as an art canvas. From drawing on their faces to putting on makeup, braiding their hair and painting their nails, children found willing participants in their dads. Some parents added to the fun by sharing images of the wreck caused by their children as well. Many recalled memories of their dads. "As a girl who grew up with a dad that let me paint his nails or style his hair or do his makeup, your girl is going to appreciate this and treasure memories like this forever enjoy these silly moments while you can!" wrote one person. Last year, The Rock went viral after he posted a video of his daughter applying makeup on his face.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy