Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of just a few athletic programs at the NCAA FBS level that has plans to offer student-athletes money as a reward for good grades. Surprisingly, only 22 of 130 eligible schools are planning to pay their players for their performance in the classrooms, a rule that changed in August of 2020. On the surface, it is quite surprising that more programs don’t take advantage of this new freedom and give their players even more incentives to do well in the classroom. The entire list is as follows, as provided by Dan Murphy of ESPN: Arkansas Auburn Clemson Colorado Connecticut Florida Iowa State Kentucky LSU Miami Missouri North Carolina Oklahoma Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oregon South...

