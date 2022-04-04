Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
The Colorado Buffaloes are one of just a few athletic programs at the NCAA FBS level that has plans to offer student-athletes money as a reward for good grades.
Surprisingly, only 22 of 130 eligible schools are planning to pay their players for their performance in the classrooms, a rule that changed in August of 2020.
On the surface, it is quite surprising that more programs don’t take advantage of this new freedom and give their players even more incentives to do well in the classroom.
The entire list is as follows, as provided by Dan Murphy of ESPN:
Arkansas
Auburn
Clemson
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Iowa State
Kentucky
LSU
Miami
Missouri
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Oregon
South...
