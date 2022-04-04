ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Eric Church is planning to make it up to fans after canceling a Texas...

www.today.com

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado reportedly planning to reward student-athletes with money for good grades

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of just a few athletic programs at the NCAA FBS level that has plans to offer student-athletes money as a reward for good grades. Surprisingly, only 22 of 130 eligible schools are planning to pay their players for their performance in the classrooms, a rule that changed in August of 2020. On the surface, it is quite surprising that more programs don’t take advantage of this new freedom and give their players even more incentives to do well in the classroom. The entire list is as follows, as provided by Dan Murphy of ESPN: Arkansas Auburn Clemson Colorado Connecticut Florida Iowa State Kentucky LSU Miami Missouri North Carolina Oklahoma Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oregon South...
COLORADO STATE

