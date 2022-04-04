ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Nimoy’s famous pair of Vulcan ears have been donated to...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Shares How 'Several Glasses Of Champagne' Led To Seven Of Nine's Return In Picard Season 2

Most of the familiar Star Trek faces who have returned for Star Trek: Picard are, understandably, veterans of The Next Generation, with Patrick Stewart reuniting with folks like Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg and Jonathan Del Arco. That said, Picard also stars Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager Seasons 4 through 7. When Picard started airing on Paramount+ (then called CBS All-Access), it had been almost two decades since Ryan had played the former Borg drone, and it turns out that alcohol played an integral part in bringing her back to the Star Trek franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Nimoy
CinemaBlend

William Shatner Gives Thanks After Star Trek Actors And Fans Share Birthday Wishes For 91-Year-Old Actor

William Shatner celebrated another big birthday on March 22, as the actor synonymous with Star Trek turned 91 years old. Many fans and fellow Star Trek actors decided to honor the fictional Captain and recent real-life space traveler with some messages to congratulate him on another year well-lived. Shatner, of course, was gracious and shared a message of thanks on his special day.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Kills a Major Character

Star Trek: Picard fans are still recovering from learning that one character died between seasons. With the show's latest episode, another central character in the series has died. SPOILERS for the latest Star Trek: Picard episode, "Assimilation," follow. Star Trek: Picard returned with the Borg making a strange request and then an unusual Borg Queen attempting to assimilate a new version of Picard's old ship. Q intervened, transporting Jean-Luc Picard and his allies to an altered timeline. They're now on a quest to set the timeline right, which means slingshotting around Earth's sun to travel back to the 21st century when things went wrong.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Vulcan#The U S S Enterprise
CinemaBlend

William Shatner's Response To Wil Wheaton's Renewed Complaints About Their First Meeting Is On Brand

William Shatner is one of Star Trek’s most iconic actors, but it’s well-documented that he has had his issues with co-stars in the past. Shatner’s feud with George Takei (which reignited not long after Shatner’s space flight) is a frequently mentioned one, but fewer fans may know about his past exchange with actor Wil Wheaton. Now it seems like old wounds might be torn open again, given Shatner’s on-brand comments regarding Wheaton’s renewed complaints about their first meeting.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teases first look at brand new Uhura

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has introduced the new Uhura to fans in a new teaser. The character, played by Nichelle Nichols in the original Star Trek series, will be portrayed by Celia Rose Gooding in the Trek prequel. Well, a prequel that's also a sequel to a prequel, more like.
TV & VIDEOS
bizjournals

Smithsonian gears up to start work on Air and Space Museum's Bezos Learning Center

Work to ready the National Air and Space Museum for a Jeff Bezos-funded addition should be underway shortly. The Smithsonian Institution told the National Capital Planning Commission it is deep in the design process for the 50,000-square-foot Bezos Learning Center, which will replace the restaurant space on the east terrace of the museum at 600 Independence Ave. SW. The development is made possible by a $200 million donation from the Amazon.com Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) chairman and founder.
MUSEUMS
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Warrior Women’ Doc Heads To Smithsonian Channel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o, a documentary about a forgotten female army, is heading to Smithsonian Channel. The Paramount Global-owned cable network will launch the doc, which was originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, in the U.S. on Monday March 28. It will also air on its network in Latin America later this year. It forms part of its Women’s History Month programming. In the one-off film, the Black Panther star journeys across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labelled them, the ‘Amazons’ – who helped inspire the...
TV & VIDEOS
Wyoming News

Month of events from Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum

- Washington, D.C. - Visiting info: Online and in-person events In preparation for an eventual Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian Institute has begun the American Women’s History Initiative. The project aims to highlight women’s roles in the country’s history, as their stories are often overlooked and aren’t widely told. While the physical building isn’t expected...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount's Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).
TV & VIDEOS
mensjournal.com

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer: Paramount’s Epic New Series Debuts in May

Just like the actual universe, the fictional Star Trek universe keeps expanding. The latest addition? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new series from Paramount that follows the iconic starship U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew. In the show, the ship is helmed by Captain Christopher Pike, and it includes a few popular characters from the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, another Star Trek series also streaming on Paramount+. Over the weekend, Paramount released a new trailer for the show that gives us our best look yet at what’s to come.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Teases the Crew’s Adventures & Romances (VIDEO)

“Let’s show ’em what you got,” Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) tells his crew in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer. This preview shows us just what this Enterprise crew is made of — and it should make for an exciting first season as we get to know more about Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) beyond what we saw on Discovery and meet the characters joining them. (Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for Season 2, during which we’ll meet Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.) Check out the new key art:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy