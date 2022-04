MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trading cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity, but criminals are taking advantage of the trend. The FBI says Americans lost about a billion dollars in crypto scams last year. CBS News correspondent Meghan Schiller spoke with one victim who was ripped off by a con artist posing as one of her friends. It all started when a message popped up on Instagram. “I was like its 200 bucks, and that is a lot of money, but at the same time, like a little part of my brain was like, ‘Oh my god, if this happens it’s going to be awesome,’” said...

