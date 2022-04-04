Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
