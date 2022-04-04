ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel gave fans a special surprise after...

www.today.com

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Live’

The lovely Supermodel, Heidi Klum made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about partnering up with Snoop Dogg to record “Chai Tea with Heidi” and hunting down Rod Stewart before showing Jimmy some dance moves. She looked amazing as usual wearing a sexy lacey look with thigh-high boots! She always loves to play with fashion and I really liked this outfit on her, she looked comfortable, relaxed and flirty! More pics inside and what she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon to Questlove: "I lost it" over your Oscar victory

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
CELEBRITIES
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Fallon
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where is George Stephanopoulos on GMA and when will he be back?

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face many people wake up to on the weekdays while watching Good Morning America. The journalist sits alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan as one of the three main co-anchors of the show. However, the last week has been noticeably different for fans of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

NBC Staff Not Impressed With Jimmy Fallon's New Showrunner Chris Miller, 'Tonight Show' Host Went To Bat For Jamie Granet-Bederman's Replacement

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show made headlines on Friday after it was revealed the program's showrunner, Jamie Granet-Bederman, is stepping down and being replaced by Drew Barrymore's executive producer, Chris Miller. However, Radar has learned that NBC staff isn't excited about the switch, with insiders telling us that it was Fallon who landed Miller the job.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Talk': Major Update on Sheryl Underwood's Future

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa ﻿Totally Changed Up Her Hair for ‘Live’ Yesterday

Kelly Ripa loves to change her hairstyle every now and then. Whether she’s rocking a pink short-cut bob or jet black bangs, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host likes to mix it up a little. Yesterday, she decided to deviate from her classic middle part and try something new﻿(ish).
CELEBRITIES

